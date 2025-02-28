Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Playcentre Messy Play Week

Friday, 28 February 2025, 9:24 pm
Press Release: Playcentre Aotearoa

Playcentre Messy Play Week is a free event for whānau with pēpi and tamariki aged 0-6 years being held from Monday 3 March to Friday 7 March at Playcentres across Aotearoa.

Playcentre Messy Play Week is a chance to have fun with your tamariki and to be involved in supporting them to learn through play, without the mess at home.

There will be a variety of messy play activities offered, such as painting, playdough, sand, clay, slime, gloop and more.

According to Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger “messy play provides a range of benefits for tamariki and adults.”

“For tamariki it supports physical development and provides opportunities to be creative and develop social skills. For adults, it offers you the opportunity to connect with other parents in your local community. But most importantly, it is a lot of fun,” says Moger.

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with nearly 400 centres, where parents play and learn alongside their tamariki and make connections with other parents in their community.

To get involved in Messy Play Week, you can make a booking to visit your local Playcentre at www.playcentre.org.nz

