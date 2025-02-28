The Empty Threats Return With ‘phone call’; Announce Sophomore Album Birthday Party And A String Of Tour Dates

Rising Kaurna land / Adelaide self-proclaimed “queer party rock” quintet The Empty Threats return with noisy new single ‘phone call’, alongside the announcement of their highly anticipated second album, happy birthday, out independently later this year. Stream/share 'phone call' HERE.

‘phone call’ is a furious, fragmented snapshot of “brain rot” with snarling bass, frenzied guitar, restless percussion and an electric clarinet that sounds like it could short-circuit. The title is ripped straight from a real-life police encounter: "I bet that phone call wasn’t worth it,” an officer remarked, handing Empties’ frontperson Stu Patterson a $700 fine after pulling them over for singing along to the demo in their car while holding their phone.

The accompanying video, directed by Conor Mercury, is lit by a single, unwavering light source, capturing The Empty Threats’ not even remotely secret weapon – Stu’s captivating and raucous stage presence. “We wanted to explore a backwards reveal throughout the whole thing,” says Mercury, referencing The Pharcyde’s Spike Jonze-directed video for ‘The Drop’ as a strong influence on the clip.

happy birthday, recorded and produced by The Empty Threats’ Matt Shultz, represents a significant shift inward for the band. While their politically charged debut, Monster Truck Mondays, tackled societal issues head-on, this sprawling fourteen-track offering honestly explores the queer and neurodiverse experiences of each member: Stu Patterson (they/them - [vocals / saxophone / clarinet), Matt Schultz (they/them - guitars / vocals), Lenny Regione (he/him - bass guitar), Michael Bond (he/him - drums), Alex Dearman (him/him - guitar), and Grace Vandals (she/her - vocals / guitar / synth).

Charged and rambunctious, happy birthday was recorded live, capturing the energy and theatrics of their legendary live set. A powerful statement about embracing individuality and celebrating diverse perspectives, the album explores the messy reality of navigating a world that often refuses to understand.

Since the release of Monster Truck Mondays, The Empty Threats’ impact has been celebrated with multiple wins at the South Australian Music Awards, co-signs from Rolling Stone and KEXP, community radio support and showcasing opportunities at BIGSOUND and Left of the Dial.

Their reputation for liberating live shows, where amps are scaled, roofs climbed, and rafters swung from, has seen them tour relentlessly across Australia and internationally, including a headline show at the iconic Rough Trade East in London. Empties’ ability to connect with diverse crowds via their powerful and provocative performances is evident in their impressive list of support slots, sharing the stage with everyone from indie-pop sensation BENEE to Australian rock icons Jimmy Barnes and ICEHOUSE, and captivating new audiences at festivals Camp A Low Hum, WOMADelaide and Yours & Owls.

The Empty Threat’s new single ‘phone call’ is out now, with a launch at Last Chance Rock’n’Roll, Naarm/Melbourne this Friday night (February 28), and a string of additional shows to follow.

