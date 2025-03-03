Countdown To Pasifika Festival 2025 – Experience The Best Of Pacific Culture, Music, And Food

Auckland’s iconic Pasifika Festival is returning in 2025, bringing together the vibrant cultures of the Pacific for a weekend of unforgettable performances, interactive experiences, and authentic flavours.

Mark your calendars for Saturday 8 March and Sunday 9 March 2025 at Western Springs Park, Auckland, where the festival will come alive with a spectacular mix of traditional and contemporary Pacific showcases. Entry is free, making it a must-attend event for all.

Festival highlights

Festival-goers will be treated to a diverse mix of traditional and contemporary performances, showcasing the vibrant talent of the Pacific. Highlights include:

Gafoa Le Ata from Kōwhai Intermediate – a vibrant showcase of Pacific youth talent, bringing energy and cultural pride to the stage.

The Royal Family Dance Crew – an internationally renowned group known for their electrifying performances and world-class choreography.

Vaniah Toloa – a soulful Samoan artist whose melodies will captivate audiences with their depth and emotion.

Live Pacific drumming and choir performances throughout the weekend, filling the festival with powerful rhythms and harmonies.

Miki Magasiva, director of the highly anticipated film Tinā , will take the Samoan Stage on Sunday for an exclusive Q&A session, along with some exciting giveaways.

, will take the Samoan Stage on Sunday for an exclusive Q&A session, along with some exciting giveaways. LeftOvas LiveBand, a rising Fijian R&B group, will perform on the Fiji Stage after recently securing the opening act spot for the upcoming SIX60 concert on March 1. Their breakthrough comes after winning the Moana Music Open Mic competition in Auckland last weekend.

Pasifika Festival 2025 will showcase the rich traditions and creativity of Pacific cultures through a range of interactive workshops and cultural experiences, including:

Mophead Storytelling with Dr. Selina Tusitala Marsh – an engaging exploration of Pacific identity through literature, featuring her latest book, Wot Knot You Got: Mophead's Guide to Life.

Master carver, Jim Stretton, will lead traditional wood carving workshops, offering festival-goers the opportunity to learn this intricate Pacific craft.

A collaborative live mural art experience with renowned artists John Crouch and Jim To’o Stretton, where attendees can witness Pacific artistry come to life in real time.

A diverse selection of authentic Pacific Island cuisine will be available, offering festival-goers a true taste of the region’s rich culinary traditions.

Visitors can indulge in Samoan panikeke, golden deep-fried banana pancakes, or savor the fresh, zesty flavors of Tongan ‘ota ika and Fijian kokoda, both featuring marinated raw fish infused with citrus and coconut cream. Other highlights include Niuean takihi, a comforting baked dish of layered taro and pawpaw in coconut milk, and Cook Islands poke, a sweet banana and coconut cream pudding.

For those craving something more substantial, the festival will also feature island-style barbecue, where meats are grilled with bold Pacific spices, as well as traditional hangi and umu feasts, where meats, seafood, and vegetables are slow-cooked underground for a rich, smoky flavour.

For hands-on fun, the festival will offer engaging activities for all ages, including:

Pasifika Vibes at MOTAT Great North Road, where visitors can enjoy ukulele lessons, children’s activities, and live cultural performances.

Plan your travel in advance

To ensure a smooth festival experience, it is important to plan your journey ahead of time.

Public transport is recommended, as trains and buses will be operating, although some bus routes will be diverted due to road closures. You can plan your trip using the AT Mobile app or by visiting AT.govt.nz/journeyplanner. Bike racks will be available at Gate A, allowing you to securely park your bike while you enjoy the festival.

What to bring

Your friends and whānau. Everyone is welcome.

An empty water bottle is recommended, as free refill stations will be available throughout the event.

Sun protection is essential, so be sure to bring sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.

Wearing comfortable shoes is advised.

Reusable bags are useful for carrying arts, crafts, and any festival finds.

What to leave at home

Alcohol, smoking, and vaping are not permitted at the festival.

Dogs are not allowed, with the exception of service dogs.

Commercial photography equipment should be left at home.

Pasifika Festival 2025 is a celebration of Pacific pride, culture, and creativity—don’t miss out on this iconic Auckland event. For more details on the programme, site map and history, click here.

