New Zealand Opera Welcomes Governor-General As New Patron

Photo/Supplied

New Zealand Opera is delighted to announce that Her Excellency, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand has become the newest Patron for the company.

Her Excellency joins an esteemed group of existing Patrons of New Zealand Opera, including The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy GNZM QSO DSTJ, The Rt Hon Helen Clark ONZ SSI PC, Fa’Afetai Jonathan Lemalu ONZM, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, Mayor Tory Whanau, and Mayor Phil Mauger.

Dame Cindy Kiro (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) has a distinguished history of exceptional public and community service, with significant contributions in Higher Education and as the Children’s Commissioner. New Zealand Opera is honoured to welcome her into the opera whānau as the company continues to expand its reach and deepen its connections across Aotearoa.

Community engagement is at the heart of New Zealand Opera’s mission. The company is passionately committed to bringing the transformative power of opera to as many people as possible, fostering a deep appreciation for the artform and ensuring its accessibility to diverse audiences. Opera is a powerful medium that blends music, storytelling, and theatrical artistry, and New Zealand Opera seeks to create meaningful collaborations and experiences that resonate with communities throughout the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Te Tumu Whakarae, General Director of New Zealand Opera, Brad Cohen says, "As our organisation continues our national focus on sustainable cultural initiatives and community-focused mahi, Her Excellency’s patronage comes at a significant moment for the company. Her leadership and advocacy will support our vision of opera in Aotearoa as a vibrant and inclusive national art form—one that enriches lives and strengthens communities.”

Tēnei rā te mihi whakamānawa a New Zealand Opera ki a koe, e Manukura Cindy Kiro, i tō tautoko nui mai i tō mātou kaupapa, otirā, ki ngā pae tawhiti e whāia ana e tō tātou waka - he waka eke noa.

New Zealand Opera looks forward to working with Dame Cindy Kiro in this new capacity and to the opportunities her patronage will bring for the future of opera in Aotearoa.

