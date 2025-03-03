SEN To Exit Otago Nuggets, Southern Hoiho At Season’s End

Sports Entertainment Group (operating as Sports Entertainment Network - SEN) has announced its intention to exit its involvement in both the Southern Hoiho and Otago Nuggets basketball teams, effective at the conclusion of the upcoming New Zealand (men’s) National Basketball League (NZNBL) season.

Over the past three years, SEN has invested significantly in the growth of both teams and basketball in the South Island, contributing to the development of the sport and its engagement with local communities. However, the changing nature of SEN’s business has prompted a review of its operating model, with the current structure no longer aligning with the company’s strategic objectives.

SEN’s business in New Zealand has undergone substantial transition over the past 18 months, including the sale of its SENZ radio stations. Additionally, the recent sale of majority ownership and operating control of the Perth Wildcats has impacted the synergy and well-established connection between the Nuggets and the Wildcats.

SEN has been in transparent dialogue with Basketball New Zealand regarding this transition, and will work closely with the league to explore all options for the future of the licenses. The preference is for the licenses to remain in the South Island, ensuring continuity for the teams and their loyal fanbase. Preliminary conversations around the sale of the licenses have taken place, and SEN will now openly explore all potential opportunities.

“We’ve been proud to invest in the Nuggets and Hoiho, driving their growth and strengthening basketball’s presence in the South Island,” said SEN Teams CEO, Richard Simkiss. “However, as our business evolves, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to seek an exit from both teams. While this wasn’t an easy decision, it reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with our broader business goals.”

“We’re committed to ensuring a smooth transition and to supporting the Nuggets in delivering a successful 2025 season,” added Simkiss. “We look forward to working with Basketball New Zealand and the wider basketball community to secure a positive future for both the Nuggets and Hoiho.”

SEN remains fully committed to the upcoming NZNBL season, preparing as normal for the Otago Nuggets’ campaign. The team will be led by experienced coach, Mike Kelly.

SEN would like to thank all players, staff, management, partners and stakeholders for the pride with which they represented and supported both teams over the past three seasons, in particular General Manager, Angela Ruske, who will remain in her current position.

SEN will now engage with future potential owners and make no further comment until a transition plan is in place.

