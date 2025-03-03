International Women’s Day - ‘Strike The Pose’

On 8 March 2025, Auckland Archery Club is celebrating International Women’s Day 2025 with a day of activities at our historic range in Cornwall Park, and we’d love to share it with you.

The IWD 2025 campaign theme for 2025 is 'Accelerate Action' for gender equality.

At the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum. If we work together, though, perhaps we can speed up the rate of progress.

We hope you’ll say ‘yes’ to sharing this information. We’ll still love you if you don’t, of course. That goes without saying.

The International Women’s Day 2025 activities we have planned are as follows:

7.15am New Zealand Women Shoot First in the World

New Zealand is the first country in the world where the sun comes up so we can shoot earlier in the day than anywhere else.

We’ve lined some of our top women archers to shoot a few ends each as the sun comes up to be ‘FIRST IN THE WORLD’

The archers will be dressed in historic archery costumes of their own choice.

This will be filmed, photographed, distributed, and you’re welcome come too

And we’ll celebrate our Guest of Honour: Beryl Hall (our most senior shooter)

8.30am Two sessions of Youth Archery just the same as happens every week but with:

Historic dress ups for our girls, coaches, and parents

All women coaches and parent helpers

Learning Moments, women’s suffrage & International Women’s Day

World Record Attempt – most women in the “Strike the Pose” pose in history (see pics below)

Free IWD branded wristbands – pink for allies, purple for girls & woman, rainbow ones too

3.00pm The Auckland Archery Club Annual Women’s Shoot

30 arrows at 30m

In costume (optional)

Mother and daughter prizes

Competing for the recently rediscovered, eighty-year-old, Auckland Archery Club’s Women’s Championship Shield

5.30pm Prizegiving and kai (food)

All day Rosie the Riveter ‘Strike the Pose’ photo sharing

Rosie’s our hero, take a pic of yourself ‘Striking the Pose’ and share it with us at events@aucklandarchery.org.nz – just like Vanessa has.

It’s a fun plan and the club has agreed to stage an International Women’s Day event every year as one of its annual legacy tournaments.

If you’re in Auckland, we would especially love to have you involved on the day in a way that works best for you. Come down and shoot some arrows with us.

