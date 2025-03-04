Mana Moana - A Fusion Of Symphony And Songs Of The Pacific

Photo/Supplied.

AUCKLAND, NZ (TUESDAY MARCH, 4 2025) – New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO) and Signature Choir with Live Nation present Mana Moana, returning for another incredible musical experience at Auckland’s Spark Arena for one night only Friday May 2, 2025.

Mana Moana is a celebration of two worlds of music, with the 80 strong Signature Choir joining the NZSO in a fusion of symphony and songs of the Pacific. After 2023’s sensational performance at Spark Arena, this energetic, unique, and emotional celebration returns, bringing traditional and contemporary songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau to Auckland for this special community event.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Thursday March 6, tickets start from $19.90.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday March 4 at 11am local time and ends Thursday March 6 at 11am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from Thursday March 6 at 11am local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

NZSO and Signature Choir members can also secure tickets during their pre-sale beginning 12pm Wednesday, March 5.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale beginning 12pm Wednesday, March 5.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

“We’re incredibly honoured to bring Mana Moana back to Spark Arena. This show is a true celebration of community, culture, and the richness of Pasifika music. By fusing the power of Pasifika choral excellence with the grandeur of a full orchestra, we create something truly magical—an experience that moves the heart and uplifts the spirit,” says Signature Choir Music Director Helen Tupai.

“After the overwhelming response to the last Mana Moana, we knew we had to bring it back—this time, even bigger and better. Seeing our community’s joy and pride as their songs came to life in such a groundbreaking way was life-changing, and 2025 will take that experience to the next level.”

The exciting music selection for Mana Moana 2025 blends beloved favorites from our previous show with fresh new arrangements, offering an even richer experience for audiences. Expect a stunning mix of traditional and contemporary songs, including the Samoan classic Manu o le Vaveao, Nepituno—written by Queen Salote Tupou III to commemorate the 1953 Royal Tour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Tonga—an exhilarating medley featuring some of the most iconic Fijian songs, and much more.

In 2022 a collaborative journey between the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO), and Signature Choir begun to celebrate and promote the languages and stories of Pasifika. Their aim was to create high-quality audio recordings and videos of Pasifika songs in partnership with RNZ.

This was then followed by a live performance at Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington where audience-recorded videos from the show have accumulated in over 1 million views on social media, highlighting the massive impact Mana Moana had and resulted in an incredible 2023 musical experience at Spark Arena which is now happening once again.

