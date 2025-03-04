Embracing Diversity At Queenstown Multicultural Festival

Japanese drummer group (Photo: Tomomi Ito)

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Queenstown Multicultural Festival Trust (QMFT) are delighted to bring back the Queenstown Multicultural Festival on 15 March from 10.00am to 6.00pm at the Queenstown Events Centre, Frankton.

QMFT Lead Organiser Eric Lim encouraged the community to share in a vibrant celebration of the district’s rich cultural tapestry.

“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, we invite you to experience the warmth, creativity and community spirit that makes our place a truly global village,” said Mr Lim.

“We’re expecting a big crowd this year with around 54 vendors, including 41 diverse food stalls and 13 cultural booths, incredible performances, and traditional Māori culture,” he said.

QMFT is partnering with QLDC for its third annual gathering since 2022.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers said it’s been fantastic to see the festival grow into one of the district’s most valued events, where traditions, arts and stories from around the world come to life.

“This year the festival aligns with New Zealand Race Relations Day, celebrated annually on 21 March, which is a day to come together, learn from each other and enjoy the richness of our diverse communities,” said Mayor Lewers.

“I’d encourage everyone in our community to take the opportunity to experience this unique festival and maybe even discover something new,” he said.

21 March also marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination which is observed globally.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinator Silvia Dancose said she was excited to see the festival come to life after seeing the huge efforts behind the scenes by a team of committed volunteers.

“I know this will be a day packed with culture and fun judging by all the hard work by our community volunteers and I really hope the wider community will come along to show their support,” said Ms Dancose.

“We are proud to support such a wonderful event that brings the community together and encourages a welcoming and inclusive community,” she said.

Mr Lim also encouraged attendees to embrace a go-green mindset by biking or walking to the festival whenever possible. In collaboration with the Lightfoot Initiative, a dedicated bike parking area will be available at the venue making it easier for festivalgoers to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying the event.

Head to www.queenstownmulticulturalfestival.co.nz/ to find out more.

FURTHER INFORMATION | Kā pāroko tāpiri

The Queenstown Multicultural Festival is one of the actions included in the Queenstown Lakes District Welcoming Plan 2024-2027.

To read the Queenstown Lakes District Welcoming Plan 2024-2027 go to www.qldc.govt.nz/community/welcoming-communities

To get in touch with the festival organisers head to info@queenstownmulticulturalfestival.co.nz

The Queenstown Multicultural Festival event welcomes koha (donations).

QLDC's Environmental Health team is supporting community food vendors by providing food safety training and a brochure on Food Safety Tips translated into multiple languages which can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/food-safety

QMFT is a recipient of the annual QLDC Events Grant. The 2025 Events Grant will be open for applications 1-30 April. More details here www.qldc.govt.nz/events-fund

