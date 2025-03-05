Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live! Will Tour New Zealand For The First Time In 2025

Having enjoyed sell-out success with past tours in New Zealand, the all-new Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! looks set for a triumphant New Zealand debut in 2025.

Presented by TEG Life Like Touring and Fierylight, Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! will tour the nation from 28 June to 12 July 2025.

Tickets On Sale to the public Wednesday 2 April at 1:00pm. New Zealand fans are encouraged to join the Waitlist for exclusive access to Presale tickets via peppapiglive.co.nz

Based on the much-loved animated series, this new live show, packed with fun, games and amazing puppets will delight audiences in four cities nationwide in 2025, taking in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton. Read on for full tour venues and dates.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles, Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans and is a perfect introduction to theatre.

“We are excited to be bringing Peppa Pig back to New Zealand in 2025 with TEG Life Like Touring,” says show director and writer, Richard Lewis from Fierylight. “For Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! we have created lots of new puppets our New Zealand audiences wouldn’t have seen before. We bring together all sorts of different techniques to make the action and fun with Peppa, her family and friends come to life on stage. Also, the level of audience interaction has increased, with even more opportunities in this new show for the audience to sing along, dance and to get involved.”

In 2024 Peppa Pig celebrates 20 years on our screens having first aired in May 2004. She also celebrates 15 years of live stage shows as Peppa Pig Live has played to sell-out crowds across Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Ireland and Asia, entertaining almost 3 million people. Join Peppa, along with her family and friends, in their latest new adventure as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party - it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day, promising interactive fun, songs and games for pre-schoolers.

It’s the perfect family treat. Join the Waitlist for exclusive access to Presale tickets at: peppapiglive.co.nz

PEPPA PIG’S FUN DAY OUT LIVE! NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2025

Sky City, Auckland Sat 28 June – Tue 01 July 2025

St. James Theatre, Wellington Fri 04 & Sat 05 July 2025

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch Tue 08 & Wed 09 July 2025

Globox Arena, Hamilton Sat 12 July 2025

