MJ Lenderman & The Wind - Venue Upgrade & Supports Announced

Due to colossal demand, MJ Lenderman & The Wind have today announced venue upgrades to their imminent New Zealand tour, moving shows to Auckland’s fabled Powerstation, and Wellington’s hottest new venue, Meow Nui. The sold out Christchurch show will remain at Lyttelton’s favourite spot The Loons.

They have also announced their hand-picked tour supports with Wurld Series joining in Lyttelton, Vera Ellen in Wellington, and Preacher in Auckland.

Last year, North Carolina-based singer, songwriter, and musician MJ Lenderman released one of 2024’s most celebrated records, Manning Fireworks, effectively establishing him as “a bright young star in the indie rock firmament.” (NPR Music).

Following his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a fully sold-out fall North American tour, the band, in conjunction with Banished Music and Strange News Touring, announced a March / April 2025 New Zealand tour. It’s the first time the full MJ Lenderman & The Wind experience will be landing here, on the heels of a super-secret-surprise show at Whammy Bar earlier last year.

With Manning Fireworks riding high on 2024 best-of-the-year lists everywhere, adoration from all corners, and no longer a stranger to the late night talk shows, it seems high time for Asheville’s favourite son to come back down and show us a few of the new tricks he’s learned along the way.

Consequence.net called MJ Lenderman a “singer, songwriter, and guitarist at the height of his powers” in a recent live review, and with his star rising like it has, fans can expect big, beautiful things from these shows.

“[MJ Lenderman’s] poignant songs pulse with humor and rays of light” — The New York Times

