THE HARD QUARTET Return With A Brand New Digital Two-song Single

The Hard Quartet Photo: JR Reynolds

The Hard Quartet – Messrs. Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White – return with a brand new digital two-song single. The elegant Kelly-led shredder ‘Lies (Something You Can Do)’ was recorded last July in NYC, while the sprawling flip, ‘Coreopsis Trail,’ is an unreleased track from the S/T album sessions.

“‘Lies (Something You Can Do)’ is a credo that states that one must NOT only be a complete dick in the quest for modern survival,” explains Kelly. “I guess ‘Coreopsis Trail’ is a reflection of this phenomenon,” he continues. “On morning runs, excessive cellular oxygenation permits a natural euphoria akin to a glandular spasm famously described as a ‘micro death.’ Similar results can be achieved by the murder of one’s ego, mental disorder, and/or the ill-advised usage of drugs.”

Last year, The Hard Quartet released their eponymous debut album on Matador Records. Says the band, “Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney and Jim White formed The Hard Quartet in May 2023. They recorded a 15 song album in NYC and Malibu California without telling anyone except their families and friends - ideal times spent in idyllic locales. It’s a full-on rocking band. All four band members write, sing, play musical instruments and produce The Hard Quartet’s songs. The band is the natural result of decades of friendship and playing music in each other’s presence.”

