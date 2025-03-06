Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TeamSquad Release 'Apocalipsync'

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 9:55 pm
Press Release: TeamSquad

Combining Juno-60 synth leads with hook-laden songwriting, lush vocal harmonies, groovy basslines and grandiose rock breakdowns, the Raglan-based power trio, TeamSquad, have an iconic sound that feels at home in their favourite era of music, the 1980s.

Joining couple, Ruth & Kane Power (keys/lead vocals and drums respectively), is funk bassist, Odhran Devlin (formerly Mighty Mighty), with solid grooves that push the sound into the post-disco and prog-soul of the era, taking queue from Prince, Chaka Khan and Patrice Rushen.

Their new EP release, 'Apocalipsync' is the result. An end-of-days soundtrack that could have been set to your favourite 1980s futuristic sci-fi, but laced with disco energy.

Lyrically, the songs speak to a struggle with present reality: from the mental health struggles & doomscrolling in ‘Apocalipsync’, to calling for a matriarchal society in ‘Violet’, finding motivation in ‘So Sacred’, and ultimately just wanting to dress up and dance in ‘Metallic’.

When asked where these unique compositions come from, they say it all starts with synths. “Usually it’s Kane and I, over many late nights playing with synth sounds”, explains Ruth, “We know when we’ve found something good, then the synth leads the way, it knows what it wants to do.”

Recipients of the NZonAir producer grant with Lora Thompson, the band spent time honing their sound before recording at The Porch studio in Kirikiriroa. The EP was mixed by Evan Pope at Studio 11b (Kora) and mastered by Andrei Eremin in Melbourne (Hiatus Kaiyote, Sampa the Great, Tash Sultana).

Catch them live at the APOCALIPSYNC EP Release Party in Raglan in March, tickets at teamsquadband.com.

© Scoop Media

