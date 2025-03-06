Meaningful Moments In Music Therapy: Celebrating Diverse Communities Across Aotearoa

Music Therapy New Zealand (MThNZ) is excited to celebrate Music Therapy Week 2025 from 10th – 15th April 2025. This year’s theme, Meaningful Moments in Music Therapy – Celebrating Diverse Communities across Aotearoa, shines a light on the incredible ways music therapy creates connection, supports wellbeing, and brings joy to people across a wide range of settings. With 92 Registered Music Therapists and six dedicated music therapy services operating alongside independent practitioners nationwide, these professionals work in schools, hospitals, hospices, aged care facilities, community centres, and correctional facilities making a tangible difference every day.

The theme was chosen to align with the World Federation of Music Therapies (WFMT) kaupapa, which emphasises meaningful moments in music therapy. At a time when division and hostility are increasing in political narratives both in Aotearoa and globally, it reinforces the profession’s absolute commitment to inclusivity. Music therapy has always been a space where ability, gender, ethnicity, and background are embraced, ensuring that everyone can experience the profound impact of music therapy. The work of music therapists extends across all communities, reflecting the universal language of music as a tool for connection and understanding.

“We want to show Aotearoa how we as a profession are directing our aroha through our mahi into the communities we operate in, joining the rich tapestry of all the caring professions, and standing proudly beside them throughout this beautiful country. We aim to uphold the values of Inclusivity, compassion, care, creativity, growth, equity, acceptance and a multitude of other words I could use to describe the incredibly rewarding and meaningful work we undertake.” says Matt Carroll, Registered Music Therapist, Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Music therapy reaches people from all walks of life. Whether it’s an autistic child using music to communicate for the first time, an older adult reconnecting with cherished memories through song, or a patient in palliative care finding peace in live music, the impact is profound. It also supports refugees adjusting to new lives, young people in youth justice centres expressing emotions, and individuals in prisons processing experiences and building self-confidence through songwriting.

The six services in Aotearoa dedicated to music therapy are: Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust which operates in Auckland, Hawke’s Bay & Northland. In Christchurch, Southern Music Therapy and Therapy Professionals, in Northland Mauri Tui Tuia, in Porirua Little Musical Caravan and Music for Life in Lower Hutt. In addition to these services, there are also many independent practitioners working across the country. You can find a therapist at musictherapy.org.nz

"It’s incredibly rewarding to witness people's transformation, seeing tangible improvements in communication, emotional expression, social connection, and quality of life. I love using music and creativity as a therapeutic tool, supporting people on their journey toward greater well-being." says Carlos Riegelhaupt Landreani, Registered Music Therapist.

MThNZ invites everyone to celebrate the meaningful moments that happen daily through music therapy and to recognise the role it plays in enriching the lives of diverse communities across Aotearoa.

https://www.musictherapy.org.nz/

