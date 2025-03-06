Soul Vibes: Auckland’s Premier Soul Funk Band – Unleashing The Groove

Auckland, NZ – Get ready to move, groove, and lose yourself in the rhythm—Soul Vibes is here to bring the house down. This electrifying soul-funk powerhouse is taking the city’s live music scene by storm, delivering an irresistible blend of Motown classics, funk anthems, and deep-cut gems guaranteed to make you move.

Fronted by a powerhouse of vocals and backed by a razor-sharp rhythm section, Soul Vibes channels the raw energy and swagger of legends like The Rolling Stones,Marvin Gaye, Four Tops, and The Temptations. Whether it's a scorching take on Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” or a deep, bass-heavy spin on Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” this band doesn’t just play the hits—they breathe new life into them.

“Our mission is simple: to make people feel something,” says Reg Hellesoe, the band’s groove architect. “Whether it’s the deep groove of a Marvin Gaye slow jam or the high-octane energy of a Funkadelic banger, we want every show to be a full-body experience.”

From packed-out clubs to festival main stages, Soul Vibes has built a reputation for turning any venue into a sweat-drenched dance floor revival. With musicians who have shared the stage with some of New Zealand’s finest acts, their chemistry is undeniable, their musicianship unparalleled, and their setlist second to none.

If you’re craving live music that drips with soul and hits you right in the gut, catch Soul Vibes at their next live show at Paraoa Brewing Co. on Saturday 15 March.

Because when the band kicks in and that groove locks down, there’s only one thing left to do—dance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

