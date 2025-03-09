New Zealand Open 2025 By The Numbers

The 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, delivered yet another thrilling edition, including one of the most inspirational redemption stories in recent memory, with Ryan Peake lifting the Brodie Breeze Trophy on Sunday evening.

From an army of volunteers to incredible charity efforts, the numbers tell the story of an unforgettable tournament. Here’s a look at the key figures that defined this year’s New Zealand Open.

1 - Ryan Peake made history at the New Zealand Open, not only clinching the top spot on the leaderboard but also securing the coveted spot at The Open. With a standout performance under pressure, Peake’s win marks a career-defining moment and sets the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

8 - Players from eight different countries were represented in the top 12 of the New Zealand Open this year, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Japan, Korea, China, USA, and Hong Kong, showcasing the tournament’s global appeal.

9 - Nine Kiwis made the cut, but a Kiwi win wasn’t to be, with the highest finisher being Daniel Hillier at T12. Homegrown success continues to be elusive with Michael Hendry in 2017 the only Kiwi to hoist the Brodie Breeze trophy since Mahal Pearce in 2003.

68 - A total of 68 professional players made the cut at the New Zealand Open, with the cut-line set at an incredibly low -5. Surviving the cut meant getting out of the blocks quickly, and Friday night saw leading players like Danny Lee, Anthony Quayle, Brad Kennedy, Takahiro Hataji, Nick Voke and Jazz Janewatananond heading home.

104 - The 104th New Zealand Open is one of New Zealand’s longest-running major sporting events of all time.

261 - The total score for Ryan Peake, an incredible 23 under par, the second lowest winning score in New Zealand Open history. The score illustrates the immaculate set up at Millbrook Resort and the beautiful benign late summer Central Otago weather.

320+ - More than 320 kids took part in the Hyundai Futures Festival of Golf on the morning of the New Zealand Open final round, bringing energy and excitement to the event. The festival provided a unique opportunity for young golfers to give golf a go, develop their skills, and experience the game in a fun and inspiring environment. This celebration of the sport’s future proves that the next generation of golfers is already on the rise.

523 - A staggering 523 SBS Bank Volunteers played crucial roles in the success of this year’s 104th New Zealand Open. From marshalling crowds to transporting players and ensuring smooth event operations, these dedicated individuals worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Representing 143 golf clubs around New Zealand, they contributed to an unforgettable experience for players and spectators.

2027 - With his win, Ryan Peake secured a full exemption on the Asian Tour until the end of 2027. This gives him a life-changing runway of huge prize money tournaments.

2500+ - The number of player transports that the SBS Bank Volunteer drivers performed throughout the New Zealand Open tournament week all across the Queenstown and Arrowtown region in Hyundai Staria shuttle vans.

$31,000 - Thanks to Craigs Investment Partners two charity fundraising initiatives, Birdies for Charity and Closest to the Pin, $31,000 was raised and will be distributed across three deserving charities.

$334,800 - Ryan Peake’s payday at the New Zealand Open was an impressive $334,800, a fitting reward for an exceptional performance on the course.

$2,000,000 - The total prize pool up for grabs at the New Zealand Open meant every professional player walked away with at least $1,000, a unique gesture in the world of golf that all players appreciate.

The 105th New Zealand Open will be played at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 26 February and 1 March 2026. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

