Rainbow Wellington Incredibly Pleased With Response To Wellington Pride Events

Rainbow Wellington wants to acknowledge the incredible work of the Wellington Pride Parade and Festival organisers. The events so far have been amazing and gone off without a hitch.

Rainbow Wellington chair, Sam French, who was marching in the Parade said: "From where we were in the Parade, we didn’t notice any disruptions, just an outpouring of support from the crowd as we went by."

We hope the focus will remain on the joy of our rainbow communities, rather than a marketing opportunity for a small group of contrarians in matching outfits.

Rainbow Wellington will also be supporting the Wellington Pride Festival and Queer Endurance in Defiance hīkoi against restricting access to puberty blockers for young trans people on the 23rd of Mach. We have started a petition to support this message here: change.org

About Rainbow Wellington

Rainbow Wellington is a rainbow social and advocacy organisation and registered charity which has been operating in Te Whanganui-a-tara Wellington since 1997.

Please note that Rainbow Wellington Inc, the Wellington Pride Parade Trust and the Wellington Pride Festival Inc are all separate organisations, though we support each other's mahi.

rainbow means people whose sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or variations of sex characteristics differ from majority binary norms, for example, people who are takatāpui, lesbian, gay, bisexual, intersex, transgender, queer, non-binary, and fa’afafine

Visit www.rainbowwellington.org.nz for more information.

