Craigs Investment Partners And New Zealand Open Raise $31,000 For Charity

Craigs Investment Partners Birdies For Charity initiative at the 104th New Zealand Open and Craigs Investment Partners Closest to Pin competition.

(Photo/ photosport.nz)

Players and spectators at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport helped raise over $31,000 for charity during the tournament.

Major tournament sponsor and wealth management firm Craigs Investment Partners sponsored two charity fundraising initiatives ‘Birdies for Charity’ and Closest to the Pin’ during the event at Queenstown’s Millbrook Resort.

The amount raised was an increase on the $25,000 raised last year.

‘Birdies for Charity’ saw the company donate $10 to a pool for every birdie recorded by professionals and amateurs on both courses across all four days of play. Members of the public could also contribute through text message donations and a Birdies for Charity Givealittle page. A total of 2,416 birdies were scored, which together with public donations raised $26,000 to be shared between Cure Kids and the Acorn Foundation.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Craigs Investment Partners and everyone who took part in the Birdies for Charities campaign,” says Cure Kids CEO Frances Soutter.

“It’s a fantastic result that will directly support research on the big health issues that impact the lives of our tamariki. Our partnership with Craigs is built on shared values and a commitment to creating long-term impact, and we’re pleased it is driving meaningful change for child health in Aotearoa."

Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke said they were very appreciative of being selected as a charitable partner.

“These donations will contribute to Acorn’s Vital Impact Fund, which provides support to organisations working in the areas of greatest need in the Western Bay of Plenty. This year, six food security charities have been supported by the Vital Impact Fund, reflecting the great need for food help in this region.

“We can’t thank Craigs enough and all the golfers who delivered so many birdies at the tournament!”

Craigs also hosted and donated prize money for a ‘Closest to the Pin’ competition for spectators on the tournament’s final weekend. In return for a donation to the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust (LDART), spectators had two attempts to hit a golf ball closest to the pin. The person with the closest shot on each day received $3,000 prize money and a PowerShot GOLF laser rangefinder donated by Canon Oceania. The lucky winners were Jimi Ramsay from Queenstown and Matt Morrison from Geraldine. Generous spectators who took part donated almost $5,000 directly to LDART.

Lakes District Air Rescue Trust (LDART) chairman Jules Tapper thanked Craigs Investment Partners for their help in raising vital funds towards emergency helicopter services in the Southern area.

“The service has never been fully funded by the Government agencies who call it out and Craigs and the public support was very welcome.”

Sunday’s Closest to Pin winner Matt Morrison expressed his thanks to Craigs and Canon for sponsoring a great activation at the New Zealand Open.

“The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust is such a worthy recipient of the money raised,” he says. “It was awesome to have a bit of fun and donate to the Trust. None of us ever wish to require this service, but when the time comes, we’re all incredibly grateful to be able to call on it.”

Jeremy Williamson, Head of Private Wealth and Markets for Craigs Investment Partners says golf raises more money for charity than any other sport in New Zealand. When Craigs joined the tournament as a major sponsor, it was keen to promote ‘golf for good’ in a strong alignment with the New Zealand Open.

“We’re delighted to see the skills of those on the course and the generosity of spectators helping us make meaningful charity contributions while bringing people together for fun and competition.”

New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart is delighted that the New Zealand Open could be a vehicle to help Craigs Investment Partners once again raise meaningful funds for some great New Zealand charities.

"Craigs Investment Partners has demonstrated the true spirit of the New Zealand Open and used the power of the golf community to support those in need. Their efforts in raising funds for charities makes a real difference, and we are honored to have them as part of our New Zealand Open family," said Hart.

