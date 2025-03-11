New Zealand Team Signs Kathmandu As Official Apparel Partner

The New Zealand Team will be sporting a new kit at future Olympic and Commonwealth Games, with deep connections to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Kathmandu is the new official apparel partner of the New Zealand Team. The Certified B Corporation signed a four-year initial partnership to provide athletes’ training and village kit along with the Team’s uniforms for the opening, closing, and podium ceremonies.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nicki Nicol says there are clear synergies with Kathmandu, making the partnership an obvious choice for the New Zealand Team.

“We’re extremely proud to announce this partnership. Both organisations are deeply committed to performance, quality, innovation, and share deep roots in Aotearoa New Zealand. From this land, we’ve grown, forged new paths, and made an impact on the world stage. This is a partnership that honours New Zealand’s heritage and future potential.”

Founded in 1987, Kathmandu has grown from a small New Zealand-based retailer to Australasia’s number one outdoor apparel brand, still based in Ōtautahi Christchurch and now truly global.

Kathmandu Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Megan Welch says this partnership is a significant milestone.

“Our innovative and responsibly-made gear and apparel will empower our country’s elite athletes to excel, perform at their best, and proudly fly the New Zealand flag on the global stage.”

“Our product team has a long history of pushing industry boundaries – particularly when it comes to sustainability and innovation. In the 1990s they were one of the first to develop a fleece made from plastic bottles. Now we’re creating world-leading, high performance garments using fabrics made with recycled car tyres and captured carbon emissions.”

Nicki Nicol says Kathmandu’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility was a core driver in forming the partnership.

“Kathmandu’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the values of the New Zealand Team and the Olympic Charter. New Zealanders care deeply about where their products come from and how they’re made – we now have a leader in sustainable product innovation backing our team.”

The New Zealand Team will wear the first Kathmandu-designed kit at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games (6-22 February 2026). Further kit will be unveiled at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (2026), the Olympic Summer Youth Games in Dakar (2026), and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles (2028). Kathmandu will also proudly support future Olympians, kitting out athletes competing at the Pre-Elite Games and Pacific Games. Plans are also underway to develop supporters’ gear so New Zealanders can celebrate our athletes.

Kathmandu’s General Manager (GM) of Product Karinda Robinson says the team has already begun work.

“In the spirit of partnership, this is a collaborative design process, and we’ve already met with some of the NZOC team. While all Kathmandu gear is made for performance, our goal here is to design kits that act like an extension of the athletes themselves.”

Karinda says every garment will be robustly tested for quality, a standard practice for Kathmandu products.

“We use some of the most sustainable materials available and we do not compromise on performance. Our product goes through a rigorous testing process from material stage through final concept.”

Nicki Nicol says the New Zealand Team is genuinely excited for Kathmandu to design and deliver a very special kit; design details will remain confidential until the kit is officially unveiled.

“We trust Kathmandu will deliver quality product for the athletes while considering the planet. We cannot wait to see the rings and fern on the new Kathmandu kit. This is a meaningful partnership that we are very proud of.”

About Kathmandu

A Certified B Corp, Kathmandu was founded in 1987 in New Zealand and specialises in quality clothing and equipment for outdoor adventures.

Kathmandu’s purpose is to improve the wellbeing of the world through the outdoors and a focus on expertly designed, technical, and responsibly made apparel and gear. Its products are available in 153 stores across Australia and New Zealand and online.

Megan Welch bio

Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kathmandu in 2023, Megan spent 18 years at global footwear brand Crocs, taking the brand to reach consumers in more than 85 countries. She is now applying her multi-channel expertise across retail, wholesale, and digital to grow Kathmandu’s global presence.

As Crocs’ former Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific Region, Megan oversaw the brand’s growth in the region. Prior to this, she served in multiple senior roles across Europe, North America, and Asia in commercial, product, merchandising, and marketing functions.

An inclusive, energetic, and driven leader, Megan has great passion for being active outdoors – and it was this that drew her to an outdoor brand known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Karinda Robinson bio

Appointed General Manager of Product at Kathmandu, Karinda Robinson brings over 23 years of expertise in product design from her tenure at renowned brands like The North Face, Lucy Activewear, Fanatics, and UGG.

Karinda's journey began with an Associate of Arts in Fashion Design from FIDM (1999-2001). She then spent 15 years in California, transitioning from product development to business management roles.

Prior to joining Kathmandu, Karinda served as Director of Product Strategy Apparel at REI, the largest outdoor retailer in the United States. Karinda says her alignment with Kathmandu's BCorp values and her drive for sustainability make her a perfect fit for the brand.



About the New Zealand Olympic Committee

The New Zealand Olympic Committee represents both the Olympic and Commonwealth Games Movements in New Zealand.

Established in 1911, NZOC has used its unique mandate to select and lead more than 60 teams to Olympic and Commonwealth Games across the globe.

Athletes and teams represent Aotearoa New Zealand with honour and pride and the silver fern is a symbol of their sporting success. For decades the teams and athletes have showcased our unique culture and values on the world stage.

NZOC is a charity and relies heavily on commercial and other funding partnerships as they promote sport and the Olympic values and help create New Zealand history.

