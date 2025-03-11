The Stage Is Yours: YouthFest 2025 Is Calling The Next Wave Of Young Talent

Photo/Supplied

Tauranga, are you ready? Last year, Nina opened YouthFest 2024 with raw talent and pure energy. The Mochaccinos live-looped their way into everyone’s hearts. Quann, Requiem, and Blah Blah Uh Huh Boo Hoos set the stage on fire.

And this year? This year, it could be you.

If you’ve ever picked up a mic, strummed a chord, danced like nobody was watching, rapped in front of your mirror, or had a song in your head that the world needs to hear—this is your moment.

We’re looking for musicians, singers, dancers, spoken word artists, and performers of all kinds to take over YouthFest 2025 on Saturday, 24 May, at the Tauranga CBD Waterfront.

How to Audition:

Upload a video of your talent (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok—whatever works).

DM us or tag us @YouthVoicesAction so we see it.

@YouthVoicesAction so we see it. Fill out the form here youthvoicesaction.org.nz/youth-fest so we know to watch for your submission.

We’re accepting ALL talent into auditions this year. So…..do you have what it takes?

More Than Just a Stage—This is Youth Taking the Lead

Last year was a first for YVA’s Youth Panel too.

For Ara Robinson and Adam McLean, YouthFest 2024 wasn’t just about watching performances—it was about stepping up. They took the mic for the first time ever as MCs, hosting the event and proving that young people can own the stage in more ways than one.

“My highlight was being on stage, because I don’t really do that type of thing.” – Ara Robinson

“I like to see people my age—our youth in general—learning more about what’s going on in their town.” – Adam McLean

But this isn’t just about performing. This entire event is planned by young people, for young people.

The YVA Youth Panel behind YouthFest isn’t just hosting an event, they’re shaping the future of youth events in Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty. They’re making sure young people’s voices are heard, their ideas come to life, and that more opportunities exist for the next generation of talent.

One NZ Wants to See Who’s Got Talent

We’re stoked to announce ONE NZ as our Platinum Sponsor, backing YouthFest 2025 and searching for Tauranga’s next big youth talent. And a huge thank you to the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, whose support has made it possible to bring this entire event to life! This is your chance to get noticed, get heard, and get on stage.

Whether you’re a solo act, a band, a dancer, a poet, or something we’ve never seen before, we want to see what you’ve got. The crowd will be there. The energy will be electric. The only question is: Are you in?

Register & Submit Your Video Now youthvoicesaction.org.nz/youth-fest

Tag us on Socials @YouthVoicesAction

YouthFest 2025. Tauranga’s Biggest Youth-Led Festival. Be There. Be Heard.

