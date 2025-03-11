Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Applications For 2025 MKWC Australian Residency Now Open

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Michael King Writers Centre

Photo/Supplied

Michael King Writers Centre 2025 Australian Residency 
Monday 20 October to Monday 17 November 2025

The Michael King Writers Centre in association with Varuna, The National Writers’ House in Katoomba, NSW, Australia is pleased to announce for the fourth time, a residency in Australia for New Zealand writers. 
This four week residency is open to mid-career or established writers who have had a book published in the last two years.
The writer awarded the residency will receive return economy airfares to Sydney, accommodation with all meals included, plus the opportunity to present their work at the Blue Mountains Writers' festival.

Applications close on Monday 31 March and the selection is expected to be announced in May.

This programme is a partnership between the Michael King Writers Centre, Varuna the National Writers’ House of Australia and the Blue Mountains Writers’ Festival, Katoomba.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Michael King Writers Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 