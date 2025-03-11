Applications For 2025 MKWC Australian Residency Now Open

Michael King Writers Centre 2025 Australian Residency

Monday 20 October to Monday 17 November 2025

The Michael King Writers Centre in association with Varuna, The National Writers’ House in Katoomba, NSW, Australia is pleased to announce for the fourth time, a residency in Australia for New Zealand writers.

This four week residency is open to mid-career or established writers who have had a book published in the last two years.

The writer awarded the residency will receive return economy airfares to Sydney, accommodation with all meals included, plus the opportunity to present their work at the Blue Mountains Writers' festival.

Applications close on Monday 31 March and the selection is expected to be announced in May.

This programme is a partnership between the Michael King Writers Centre, Varuna the National Writers’ House of Australia and the Blue Mountains Writers’ Festival, Katoomba.

