Japanese Breakfast Announces First Ever Aotearoa Show

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU AUCKLAND (Mar 12, 2025) – Live Nation presents The Melancholy Tour, the first ever JAPANESE BREAKFAST tour to Aotearoa New Zealand, in support of their fourth studio album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). Japanese Breakfast comes to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on Saturday June 7 and is the first announcement of the Auckland Winter Series line up.

Auckland Winter Series is a new curated concert series brought to you by Live Nation in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council. Showcasing impressive international acts alongside some of Aotearoa’s beloved artists in Tāmaki Makaurau this June. Sign up to the waitlist to find out more: www.livenation.co.nz/auckland-winter-series

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Monday March 17.

My Live Nation members may secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning Friday March 14, 12pm until Monday March 17, 12pm.

For complete tour, ticket and information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

After a decade making the most of improvised recording spaces set in warehouses, trailers and lofts, Japanese Breakfast’s fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), marks the band’s first proper studio release out on March 21st. Produced by Grammy Award winner Blake Mills — an innovator of uncommon subtlety, known for his work with everyone from Bob Dylan to Fiona Apple and quietly regarded as many a legacy artist’s favorite guitar player — and tracked at the venerable Sound City in Los Angeles — birthplace of After The Gold Rush, Fleetwood Mac and Nevermind among other classics — the record sees front-woman and songwriter Michelle Zauner pull back from the bright extroversion that defined its predecessor Jubilee to examine the darker waves that roil within, the moody, fecund field of melancholy, long held to be the psychic state of poets on the verge of inspiration. The result is an artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.

For Melancholy Brunettes follows a transformative period in Zauner’s life during which her 2x GRAMMY nominated breakthrough album Jubilee and her bestselling memoir Crying In H Mart catapulted her into the cultural mainstream, delivering on her deepest artistic ambitions. Reflecting on that success, Zauner came to appreciate the irony of desire, which so often commingles bliss and doom. “I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted,” she says. “I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die.”

The plight of Icarus and other such condemned ones lends For Melancholy Brunettes its most persistent theme, the perils of desire. Like light dispersed, its spectral parts take the album’s characters through cycles of temptation, transgression and retribution. On the album’s lead single “Orlando in Love” — a riff on John Cheever’s riff on Orlando Innamorato, an unfinished epic made up of 68 ½ cantos by the Renaissance poet Matteo Maria Boiardo — the hero is a well meaning poet who parks his Winnebago by the sea and falls victim to a siren’s call, his 69th canto (even in the lofty realm of classical myth Zauner has a soft spot for innuendo).

Sadness is the dominant emotional key of this record, but it is sadness of a rarified form: the pensive, prescient sadness of melancholy, in which the recognition of life’s essentially tragic character occurs with sensitivity to its fleeting beauty. Zauner finds space enough inside it for glimmers of hope. They are the consolations of mortals that poets before her have called out to and that poets after will continue to rediscover: love and labor, and though they run like tonic resolutions through the record’s many episodes.

Japanese Breakfast performs The Melancholy Tour for one night only at Auckland Town Hall in June 2025 as part of Live Nation’s Auckland Winter Series.

