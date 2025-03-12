Marking The 6th Anniversary Of March 15 Attacks With Broadcast Of The Adhan

"15 March 2025 marks six years since the Christchurch mosque attacks, one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s darkest days," says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Secretary and Chief Executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"As an act of remembrance and symbol of solidarity with Aotearoa New Zealand’s Muslim communities, the adhan (call to prayer) will be broadcast across the country."

Community members who were directly affected by the attacks worked with the Ministry for Ethnic Communities and Christchurch City Council to share their views on the appropriate ways to mark the anniversaries of the attacks.

Like previous years, there will be no public event to mark the remembrance. To mark this significant commemoration, community members suggested media organisations are invited to broadcast the adhan (or call to prayer) as an appropriate act of remembrance.

"I invite interested media organisations to play a recording of the adhan on Saturday 15 March 2025 at 1.39pm, or at 1:30pm if this suits your programming better.

"On Saturday 15 March, we will remember the lives of 51 shuhada (martyrs) whose lives were tragically taken and those lives that were changed forever," says Leauanae.

