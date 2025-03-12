Applications For 2025 MKWC Shanghai Residency NOW OPEN

The Michael King Writers Centre in association with the Shanghai Writers Association is pleased to announce the call for applications for a New Zealand writer to hold a residency in Shanghai.

The residency is open to mid-career or established writers.

The successful writer will receive accommodation in an inner-city apartment, a stipend towards living expenses and return economy class air travel. Writers will take part in discussions and literary events as part of the programme. The residency is from 1 September to 31 October 2025.

Applications close on Monday 31st March and the selection is expected to be announced in May.

https://writerscentre.org.nz/application-shanghai-residency-2025/

