Alex Warren Announces Upgrades For All Shows + New Adelaide & Second Sydney Shows Added Due To Phenomenal Demand!

Due to phenomenal presale ticket demand for Alex Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce venue upgrades to his Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney shows, plus the addition of an Adelaide show and second show in Sydney.

Warren’s debut Australia and New Zealand visit is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in town, with presale selling out within minutes. To allow more fans the chance to see the acclaimed musician live, Warren will now perform at Auckland Town Hall, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Perth HPC, Brisbane’s Riverstage, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre and two nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 14 March at 10am local time. All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade.

Warren had a milestone 2024 which saw the arrival of his anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) (out now via Warner), collaborations with Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson, the accumulation of nearly 1B total career streams and a hugely successful debut headline tour, with sold out shows across Europe, North America and a sold-out tour finale at West Hollywood, CA’s world-famous Troubadour.

Following the release of new single ‘Ordinary’ and the announcement of his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, 2025 is shaping up to be another extraordinary year for the star.

Australia and New Zealand, tickets are going to move fast! Be quick to get yours when they go on sale this Friday.

