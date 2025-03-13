Darude Embarks On Storm 25 World Tour Celebrating Twenty-five Years In Dance Music

Darude (Photo Credit: Nana Simelius)

Darude presents STORM 25, a milestone tour of one of electronic music’s most pivotal creators. Honouring a career ignited by debut release and global phenomenon ‘Sandstorm,’ Darude takes fans on an immersive journey through the last twenty-five years, with a custom show that promises flashback moments and all-new memories waiting to be made on the dancefloor.

Starting in March 2025 with a run of Australian and New Zealand dates including, Sydney, Auckland and Perth, Phase 1 of STORM 25 tour is set to blaze across the globe. Followed by a host of top party locations in the USA, such as from Las Vegas to Chicago, before flying into the UK and Europe

For the wide-reaching dates on the STORM 25 tour, an exclusive live show experience awaits spectacle of effects and visuals will unfold as Darude returns to his roots has a live producer. The same celebratory synergy transports to show dates behind the decks which are energetically reflective of the dubbed golden era of dance music yet performatively contemporary and sonically exhilarating- signature to Darude’s upbeat, fan-first approach as a DJ.

The setlist has been custom curated by Darude solely for the STORM 25 tour. Reimagining his trove of dance music productions spanning the last two and a half decades with selections from revered albums ‘Before the Storm’ and ‘Rush,’ all the way up to his fifth and latest, studio album ‘Together’ released in 2023.

The highly anticipated announcement comes after Darude celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Sandstorm’ in late 2024. Darude posted a teaser video to his official social media channels, where the Finnish DJ/producer recreates the opening scene to ‘Sandstorm’s iconic music video (shot in Helsinki in 2000) alluding that “a storm is coming…” to which a whirlwind of curiosity and excitement spread throughout the global music community and beyond. Now, the storm begins!

Fans and friends, prepare to be swept away by STORM 25, the biggest celebration of Darude’s career to date.

ABOUT DARUDE //

To date,Daruderemains one of dance music's most influential stars. At the age of 24 and at the height of the trance boom of the early '00s, Finnish electronic artist Ville Virtanen created the milestone single'Sandstorm'under his pseudonymDarude. The track became one of the biggest-selling dance singles in electronic dance music history. With global sales of over10 million unitsandmore than750 million streams, making it one of the most significant trance records ever made.

Regarded as"Finland's biggest musical export",Darude has performed at festivals and events worldwide, includingMinistry of Sound, Exchange LA, Parookaville, Radio 1's One Big Weekend, Groove Cruise, Dreamstate SoCal, Weekend Festival Baltic,andTomorrowland. His music has also led him to headlineTwitchConseveral times, represent Finland atEurovision, perform at theopening ceremony of the2023 IIHF IceHockey World Championships,and atnumerous eSports championshipssuch asThe International. In 2017, a specialNew Year's Evecountdown was set in Helsinki in front of100,000 people,with Darude performing as part of the celebrations of100 years of Finnish independence.

It comes as no surprise that Darude has been honoured with numerous industry accolades over the years including 2 xGerman Dance Awards, aDance Star Award, aUSAGolden Turntable DJ Award, and is a 3 xFinnish Grammy Awardwinner. Darude has also been featured in polls, such as theTop 100 DJsandAmerica's Favourite DJ and had 'Sandstorm' listed in numerous polls as one of the ‘greatest dance tracks of all time.’

More recently, throughan ambitious drive to nurture impactful new music, embrace new technologies, and support artists, Darude evolved the spirit of his weekly live-stream show Vibing Out into a broader creative hub by launching an audio and visual record label of the same name. Through this creative output also came Darude's fifth studio album to date – 'Together'. A12-track long-player stacked with emotive rushes, rave energy and the raw power to soundtrack dancefloor memories already made and yet to come.

Embarking on a celebratory chapter of his career, Darude now turns his attentions to honouring the last 25 years of his career with the announcement of his STORM25 world tour.

