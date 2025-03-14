Pete Murray Announces Four Date Solo Acoustic Tour Of New Zealand

Pete Murray Photo Credit: Ian Laidlaw

Iconic Australian singer-songwriter Pete Murray is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to New Zealand, announcing his first tour here since 2008. This four-date solo tour beginning on April 30 will offer Kiwi fans an intimate, up-close experience with one of Australia’s most beloved artists.

Kicking off in Queenstown at Yonder on Wednesday 30 April, the tour will then head to the iconic Loons in Lyttelton on Thursday 1 May before heading north to San Fran in Wellington on Friday 2 May and wrapping up at The Tuning Fork on Saturday 3 May.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday 20 March at 12pm via Moshtix.

This tour marks Pete Murray’s first solo tour of New Zealand in 17 years. "It’s been a long time coming,” says Pete. “I’ve done solo tours overseas, and the feedback has always been amazing, so I’m excited to bring that experience to New Zealand. I’ll be sharing the stories behind my songs and my journey over the years. The shows will be very intimate and personal, and I’m really looking forward to connecting with the audience in this way."

Fans can expect a mix of Pete’s classic hits like “Better Days,” “Feeler,” “Opportunity,” and “So Beautiful,” as well as his latest release, "I Am Fire."

“The song is inspired by normal people who stand up against regimes and who stand up for humanity and risk their own lives to save others,” explains Pete. “They are the real heroes of the world. I have used elements, emotions and feeling to describe these people. The courage they have is enormous and the love they give is forever. This song is also about normal heroes like mums and Dads who are always there for their kids.”

Pete Murray made his debut with The Game in 2001 and went on to release the hugely successful Feeler in 2003, solidifying his place as one of Australia’s most enduring singer-songwriters. Pete Murray’s musical journey has spanned over two decades, with over 1.2 million albums sold worldwide, hundreds of millions of streams, 17 ARIA nominations and three ARIA chart-topping albums. His mix of acoustic, rock, and folk has captured the hearts of fans, and his live shows remain one of the highlights of his career.

Don't miss the chance to experience Pete Murray live in New Zealand this April and May, as he returns to New Zealand for his first headline tour since 2008.

© Scoop Media

