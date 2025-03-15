Dominant V8 Utes Win For Glen Collinson At Teretonga

In a busy weekend for the UDC V8 Utes at Teretonga, Glen Collinson drew first blood winning Race One of the hectic 4-race program at Teretonga. Jake Stoneman finished second (by just 0.332 sec) and Phill Ross was third in a race where barely 14 seconds separated first from tenth.

Teretonga is a circuit none of the drivers had raced on before - not that you’d know that from their qualifying times. Yet these Teretonga ‘virgins’ had four testing sessions, a practice and a qualifying session to learn the nuances of the world’s southern-most FIA-recognised racing circuit.

Brad Kroef, V8 Utes champion for the past two years, was fastest for all testing & practice sessions, capping it off with a blistering qualifying lap more than half a second quicker than the rest.

Glen Collinson slotted in second. Phill Ross continually whittled down his lap times to qualify third. Jake Stoneman racing Stu Monteith’s Trade Depot Holden was fourth – quite an achievement given his late call-up to race the ute and despite his ‘Stoneman Race Tech’ duties preparing several utes in the field.

So given how evenly-matched these Ford and Holden utes had been, we knew Race One Saturday afternoon would be intense.

When the lights went out, Glen Collinson unleashed a dominant driving display. After getting ahead of Brad Kroef on lap 1, Glen held the lead to the finish – but not without constant pressure from Jake Stoneman. Jake clung onto Glen’s rear bumper from laps 1 to 8; the two crossing the finish line barely a ute-length apart.

Right behind them it was a similar story. Just after the start, Phill Ross snuck through on the inside of pole-sitter Brad Kroef before Turn One to keep a grip on third place. Despite constant pressure from Brad, just 0.403 seconds separated them at the end. Further back, Brad’s father Greg Kroef was engaged in hand-to-hand combat with Daniel Ludlam. Greg found a way past Blair Gribble-Bowring early in the race, but getting around Dan was another story – the two finishing a mere 0.13 of a second apart. Tight.

The duels continued right to the back of the field. Dave Robb is the UDC V8 Utes’ Technical Officer, but this weekend he was also racing the Vernon Developments Ford FG Ute. Dave hassled the more experienced Bruce McRae for more than half the race only managing to get past him on the final lap.

With less than 14 seconds separating first from tenth, we believe this could potentially have been the closest UDC V8 Utes race to date. So after the lap record was reset at Timaru in January, history keeps being made for the UDC V8 Utes. With three more races on Sunday and a one-hour enduro race for some teams, who knows what other milestones will be achieved?

QUALIFYING UTE BEST LAP 1st Brad Kroef Ford 1.07.497 2nd Glen Collinson Ford 1.08.009 3rd Phill Ross Holden 1.08.126 4th Jake Stoneman Holden 1.08.222 5th Daniel Ludlam Holden 1.08.354 6th Blair Gribble-Bowring Ford 1.08.827 7th Greg Kroef Ford 1.08.838 8th Simon Ussher Ford 1.08.876 9th Geoff Spencer Holden 1.09.772 10th Dave Robb Ford 1.10.400 11th Paul Fougere Holden 1.10.424 12th Bruce McRae Holden 1.11.516

RACE ONE UTE MARGIN 1st Glen Collinson Ford 2nd Jake Stoneman Holden +0.332 3rd Phill Ross Holden +3.659 4th Brad Kroef Ford +4.062 5th Daniel Ludlam Holden +6.239 6th Greg Kroef Ford +6.469 7th Blair Gribble-Bowring Ford +7.522 8th Geoff Spencer Holden +12.147 9th Simon Ussher Ford +12.805 10th Paul Fougere Holden +13.803 11th Dave Robb Ford +25.513 12th Bruce McRae Holden +26.724

