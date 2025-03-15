Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dominant V8 Utes Win For Glen Collinson At Teretonga

Saturday, 15 March 2025, 8:12 pm
Press Release: UDC V8 Utes

In a busy weekend for the UDC V8 Utes at Teretonga, Glen Collinson drew first blood winning Race One of the hectic 4-race program at Teretonga. Jake Stoneman finished second (by just 0.332 sec) and Phill Ross was third in a race where barely 14 seconds separated first from tenth.

Teretonga is a circuit none of the drivers had raced on before - not that you’d know that from their qualifying times. Yet these Teretonga ‘virgins’ had four testing sessions, a practice and a qualifying session to learn the nuances of the world’s southern-most FIA-recognised racing circuit.

Brad Kroef, V8 Utes champion for the past two years, was fastest for all testing & practice sessions, capping it off with a blistering qualifying lap more than half a second quicker than the rest.

Glen Collinson slotted in second. Phill Ross continually whittled down his lap times to qualify third. Jake Stoneman racing Stu Monteith’s Trade Depot Holden was fourth – quite an achievement given his late call-up to race the ute and despite his ‘Stoneman Race Tech’ duties preparing several utes in the field.

So given how evenly-matched these Ford and Holden utes had been, we knew Race One Saturday afternoon would be intense.

When the lights went out, Glen Collinson unleashed a dominant driving display. After getting ahead of Brad Kroef on lap 1, Glen held the lead to the finish – but not without constant pressure from Jake Stoneman. Jake clung onto Glen’s rear bumper from laps 1 to 8; the two crossing the finish line barely a ute-length apart.

Right behind them it was a similar story. Just after the start, Phill Ross snuck through on the inside of pole-sitter Brad Kroef before Turn One to keep a grip on third place. Despite constant pressure from Brad, just 0.403 seconds separated them at the end. Further back, Brad’s father Greg Kroef was engaged in hand-to-hand combat with Daniel Ludlam. Greg found a way past Blair Gribble-Bowring early in the race, but getting around Dan was another story – the two finishing a mere 0.13 of a second apart. Tight.

The duels continued right to the back of the field. Dave Robb is the UDC V8 Utes’ Technical Officer, but this weekend he was also racing the Vernon Developments Ford FG Ute. Dave hassled the more experienced Bruce McRae for more than half the race only managing to get past him on the final lap.

With less than 14 seconds separating first from tenth, we believe this could potentially have been the closest UDC V8 Utes race to date. So after the lap record was reset at Timaru in January, history keeps being made for the UDC V8 Utes. With three more races on Sunday and a one-hour enduro race for some teams, who knows what other milestones will be achieved?

QUALIFYINGUTEBEST LAP
1stBrad KroefFord1.07.497
2ndGlen CollinsonFord1.08.009
3rdPhill RossHolden1.08.126
4thJake StonemanHolden1.08.222
5thDaniel LudlamHolden1.08.354
6thBlair Gribble-BowringFord1.08.827
7thGreg KroefFord1.08.838
8thSimon UssherFord1.08.876
9thGeoff SpencerHolden1.09.772
10thDave RobbFord1.10.400
11thPaul FougereHolden1.10.424
12thBruce McRaeHolden1.11.516
RACE ONEUTEMARGIN
1stGlen CollinsonFord 
2ndJake StonemanHolden+0.332
3rdPhill RossHolden+3.659
4thBrad KroefFord+4.062
5thDaniel LudlamHolden+6.239
6thGreg KroefFord+6.469
7thBlair Gribble-BowringFord+7.522
8thGeoff SpencerHolden+12.147
9thSimon UssherFord+12.805
10thPaul FougereHolden+13.803
11thDave RobbFord+25.513
12thBruce McRaeHolden+26.724

