CRASH TEST DUMMIES March And April 2025 Australian Tour

(Photo/Supplied)

Canadian alternative folk-rockers, CRASH TEST DUMMIES, will finally tour New Zealand for the First Time Ever as part of their God Shuffled His Feet 30th Anniversary World Tour. Lead single ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ reached #1 on the ARIA Charts and the Album holds a special place in the hearts of many. They’ll play the album alongside other fan favourites like ‘Superman’s Song’ and ‘The Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead’.

‘’The band drops banger after banger throughout the set list’’

The original lineup of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts and Mitch Dorge reunited in 2017 and have been touring together since. Produced by Jerry “Talking Head” Harrison their 1993 sophomore album God Shuffled His Feet was Certified Platinum in Australia. The album has stood the test of time and as well as ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ which stayed at #1 for 3 weeks, it also included the singles ‘Afternoons & Coffeespoons’, ‘Swimming in Your Ocean’ and the title track ‘God Shuffled his Feet’.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

CRASH TEST DUMMIES are still beloved in a way that transcends nostalgia. Join them on their God Shuffled His Feet 30th Anniversary World Tour.

"Everything about this show was what I needed. It was a testament to the healing power of music and pure escapism. The playfulness, the artistic focus, and the passion for giving their fans the best show they could possibly give them made this show truly magical."

"Crash Test Dummies played with such intimacy and passion that I felt like the only one in the room during these songs, only to snap out of it with each applause"

"Crash Test Dummies is a band I have a newly rekindled love for, and I’ll be damned if I ever let go of them"

CRASH TEST DUMMIES April 2025 NZ Tour Dates and Tickets:

https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/crash-test-dummies-2025/

On sale now

© Scoop Media

