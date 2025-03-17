Kāpiti Run For Youth Counting Down The Days To Event Activation Rain Or Shine

Photo/Supplied

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand Monday March 17th, 2025: The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth is counting down as it prepares to activate its annual fundraising campaign on Sunday 23rd March 2025!

Kāpiti Run for Youth is a lively, family-friendly event focused on fostering community spirit and supporting those that encourage and uplift local rangatahi. There is no entry fee to participate as we use a sponsorship model and encourage everyone to raise $20 or more. There are 13 incredible fundraising partners to choose from – we are very proud of their work. We distribute 70% of the funds raised to Fundraising Partners and 30% is retained to run the event. Join your community on the beach, knowing your fundraising makes a difference in the lives of our young people! Sign up >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/signup

Whether you are planning a leisurely stroll or attempting a personal best, either way it’s going to be a great way to start your Sunday on the beach. Reminders for preparation and registration on the day:

Registration: 8.30am to 9.45am (don’t be late)

Location: Maclean Park Paraparaumu Beach, opposite Club Vista in the Dell

Event briefing: 9.45am

Start time on the beach: 10am

Halfway turnaround: Raumati Beach

24/7 Fitness cycle challenge from 8.30am; Zumba class 9am, Snap Fitness runner warm up 9.30am.

Photography: We will snap everyone during registration.

BYO water bottle, jacket, hat, and slip, slop, slap before leaving home -- sunscreen also on site.

Water (for humans & doggos) and energy drink supplied by Kāpiti Pure Water and R-Line.

Bring sponsorship cash in a SEALED envelope marked with full name (and team if in one).

Eftpos available for last-minute sponsorship.

Coffee To Die For serving $4 coffee or hot chocolate on site.

Every little sponsorship counts – sponsor yourself or others, head to our website >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/search – don’t be shy to ask for support of your efforts for a good cause. Everyone is welcome, babies, buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads.

We have many treats and spot prizes to be redeemed once your walk or run is done. Head back to Registration for chocolate treats from Kāpiti Chocolate Factory and FREE Paekākāriki Pops for everyone! Receive a Certificate and $10 voucher from Shoe Clinic and prizes for the 6 & 12km walk and run winners, and plenty more spot prizes.

Kāpiti Run for Youth has Public Liability insurance, and we maintain an Accident & Incident Register. Paraparaumu Medical Centre, Platinum Sponsor and team participant, bring an emergency medical kit, and we dial 111 if any incident is beyond their resources. Please take personal responsibility when on the beach and alert officials as needed. It is important to listen to all instructions at the event briefing, and to report any incidents however minor they may seem. To report an incident, dial 027 244 9585.

We thank the 58 kind and generous local Business Sponsors who have already contributed $15,125 to this campaign. Currently online, there is more than $5,000 in sponsorship from individuals and teams participating. Sponsorship will close at midnight on Monday 31 March 2025.

Thank you in kind event sponsors: 24/7 Fitness, Beach FM, Captured By Friday Photography, Coffee to Die For, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, NZME, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti, Speedy Signs Kāpiti-Porirua, Wellington Water Filters & Kāpiti Pure Water and Founder, Web Genius.

