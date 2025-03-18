Teddy Swims Announces His Biggest Shows Ever In Australia & New Zealand!

Photo/Supplied.

I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR – OCTOBER 2025 | Tickets on sale Monday 24 March

After a meteoric rise to global stardom and due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY-nominated multi-Platinum artist Teddy Swims announces his return to Australia and New Zealand this October 2025. Proudly presented by Frontier Touring, the forthcoming tour will see Swims perform in the largest arenas he’s ever played in both countries, joined on stage by his electrifying live band, Freak Freely.

Having amassed over 8.7 billion streams globally, Swims has captured the hearts of music fans worldwide with his phenomenal live show and Platinum hits such as ‘Lose Control’ and ‘The Door’. His recent album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), released via Warner Records, has been met with critical acclaim worldwide, with standout tracks like ‘Bad Dreams’, Are You Even Real (feat. Givēon)’, and ‘Guilty’ continuing his legacy as one of the most dynamic voices in modern music. Debuting at #1 on the album charts in Australia, #2 in the UK, #4 in the USA and New Zealand, Swims’ latest 13-track offering also smashed the Top 10 in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and beyond.

Melding vintage soul with cutting-edge production, the Georgia-raised artist makes another splash after world-dominating success' – NME



Swims shows no signs of slowing down. In March, he wowed fans with sold-out shows in Ireland and the UK, kicking off his biggest global headline tour to date. Next week, he’ll take the stage at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. In May, he’ll embark on a massive 50-date North American tour, performing multiple nights at legendary venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre.

Tickets to Swim’s I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour go on sale Monday 24 March (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims. The Frontier Members presale starts Thursday 20 March (1pm local time) – visit the website for more details.

Swims’ rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. His breakout single ‘Lose Control’ catapulted him to international fame, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming the second-longest running Top 10 song in Hot 100 history, with over 3 billion streams globally. Nominated for a 2025 GRAMMY for Best New Artist, he also won two awards (from eight nominations) at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Additional accolades have poured in from around the world, cementing Swims as one of the biggest breakout stars in the industry.

The 32-year-old Atlanta singer (born Jaten Dimsdale) has proved that years of hard work pay off. Showcasing his sky-high vocal range through collaborations with artists such as Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Matoma, and now GIVĒON, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla, Swims is just getting started.

With his incredible vocal range and commanding stage presence, Swims is set to deliver another stunning tour to Australia and Aotearoa. Don’t miss out!

TEDDY SWIMS

I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

OCTOBER 2025

AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences

Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 19 March (1pm local time) to Friday 21 March (1pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 20 March (1pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 24 March (11am local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 October

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 14 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 18 October

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 23 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Monday 27 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 29 October

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

