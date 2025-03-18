NextGen NZ Championship Showdown At Hampton Downs

The NextGen New Zealand Championship, presented by Repco, is set for the season ender on, March 21-23.The premier race championship is set to provide great racing with battles aplenty to entertain the fans at the circuit and on the live broadcast.

Joshua Bethune race winner Bridgestone GR86 Championship (Photo/ Bruce Jenkins, Gazoo Racing NZ)

The NextGen New Zealand Championship started back in November last year and has visited ve of the most iconic New Zealand circuits culminating in the DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale, March 21-23.

Providing the entertainment over the weekend are the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Egmont Honey GTRNZ, Pirelli Porsche, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship and the Napa Central Muscle Cars.

It’s the final round of the Summerset GT New Zealand Open Championship this weekend. Rick Armstrong re-took the point’s lead at the last round, while William Exton heads to Hampton Downs with a healthy lead in GT4. Marco Giltrap will be flying high leading the Junior Pro after three wins last time out. With just three more races to go at Hampton Downs this weekend, there is still plenty to play for in the Open Class where the points split is close.

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship returns for the penultimate round of their season. The one-make series brings close, competitive racing, which has seen multiple winners so far. Josh Bethune’s two wins at the last round has put him into championship contention, however with Hayden Bakkerus winning the round he increased his championship lead over Justin Allen and Hugo Allan in third.

We are thrilled to announce the Tony Quinn Foundation Choice Prize for the GR86 Championship. This great initiative will be announced at the Taupo Supercars’ round, April 11-13, and promises an amazing opportunity for one lucky driver. The TQF Toyota GR86 Trustees Choice Prize will grant the recipient the chance to race in at least three (and potentially five) rounds of the Monochrome GT4 Australian Championship behind the wheel of a brand new Toyota Supra GT4 Evo alongside Tony Quinn. After completing the first three rounds, Trustees will review the recipient’s performance both on and off the track. Based on their progress, a decision will be made whether the final two rounds will be offered to the recipient.

“The Trustee’s Choice offers the winner a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a GT4 car within a competitive championship in Australia. It also provides a chance to showcase their abilities as an individual in front of Tony Quinn. Tony has been a strong supporter of many young drivers worldwide, and for the winner, this could mark the start of an exciting motorsport journey,” said Daniel Gaunt, trustee of the Tony Quinn Foundation.

The battle for the NAPA Central Muscle Cars championship continues. Angus Fogg was the top points’ scorer at the last round at Manfeild taking the round win over Nick Ross and Shane Holland in Group 1. Group 2 round winner went to Bruce Kett with Barrie Richards and Dave Robinson in second and third respectively. In the overall standings for Group 1 Nick Ross holds a narrow lead and in Group 2 the bragging rights go to Dave Robinson.

Track owner, Team owner and Race car driver Tony Quinn is set to join the NAPA Central Muscle Cars for the upcoming NextGen Dayle ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale. Quinn will be driving the ex-Hugh Gardiner 1978 Pontiac Firebird Transam, which was purchased by Quinn last season.

"It was one moonlight night in 2023 that I had a brain fart and thought I would buy a Central Muscle Car in NZ, which I did. I haven't driven it since I brought it, never even sat in it to be honest. So now I'm about to sit in it at Hampton Downs with a bunch of other maniac drivers. My main mission is to steer clear of Angus Fogg — when he’s lapping me. Am I excited? Not sure I would say so much excited; more apprehensive,” said Quinn.

William Exton leads the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship GT4 class (Photo/ Supplied)

The Pirelli Porsche National Motorsport Championship will be decided over the weekend along with the Porsche Club Championship. In addition, four class winners will be decided on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Angus leads the National Championship. The Club Championship is still wide open with Steven Fang, Tim Robinson and Chris Taylor all in contention. In the 2.5 Boxster class, current points leader, and previous champion, Mark McCaughan not only has his son Ashton to fend off he also has Cam McCormack to contend with.

There will be a bumper GTRNZ field supported by Egmont Honey, Best Insulation and CGP Panelworks in action with around 60 cars on the grid. Glenn Smith (McLaren 650s GT3) has a healthy lead in both the overall championship and GT1. Sean Kirkpatrick (Porsche Cup 997 GT3) has a narrow lead in GT2, and Kruz Scott (Honda Civic) has his nose in front in GT3. There will be some great racing in GT4 with Dion Walker (Starcar) hoping to extend his point’s lead.

