Tana Mongeau And Brooke Schofield Head Down Under

CANCELLED PODCAST: INTERNATIONAL DISASTER is hitting stages down under for the very first time! Fans of the hit podcast can finally get up close and personal with everyone’s favourite co-host besties Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield in their unfiltered, uncut, interactive live shows!

(Photo/Supplied)

After a massive run of live shows through the US in 2024, it’s Australia and New Zealand’s turn, with the CANCELLED PODCAST: INTERNATIONAL DISASTER tour kicking off in Auckland on July 11, before heading to Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney. Presale tickets are available from Wednesday 19 March, 10am local time via frontiertouring.com/cancelledpodcast before tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday 21 March, 10am local time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

After years of growing up under the constant scrutiny of public opinion, social media juggernaut Tana Mongeau takes back the mic. Acting as a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom, and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make this cyber-personality all the more human. Brooke Schofield being the brains and voice of reason of the dynamic duo is exactly what the show needed. Brooke, who was born and raised in Arizona, started her academic journey with nursing but discovered her true passions were in LA. After Brooke’s move, she grew a following quickly over social media thanks to her unique and satirical commentary on everyday life.

CANCELLED PODCAST: INTERNATIONAL DISASTER will not only continue to spill all the tea that you see on their podcast each week, but it will have no cuts and no bleeping out names… they’ll probably cancel themselves a time or two by saying all the things that they can’t say online. Grab your tickets now so you can be in the room to hear all the things they can only say LIVE!

© Scoop Media

