Final Two Rounds Of Racing Near Gore This Weekend

Te Awamutu’s Nixon Parkes (Yamaha) who leads the way in the junior grade after two of four rounds in the 2025 New Zealand motorcycle cross-country racing series. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com / Supplied.

The New Zealand cross-country motorcycle racing community will wrap up their national series with back-to-back rounds three and four near Gore in just a few days’ time.

The four-round Yamaha-sponsored New Zealand Cross-country Nationals series launched on farmland at Waituna West, near Rewa, just outside Feilding, in late January, with the second round of the popular off-road motorcycling series staged just two days later, on similar terrain, also near Rewa, on the second day of February.

Two rounds in the South Island, both at venues near Gore, will wrap up the title chase this week, with round three this coming Thursday (March 20) and then the fourth and final round on Saturday (March 22).

We already have strong indications as to who might be the top individuals in the respective junior and senior grades after a thrilling couple of days of racing at the separate Waituna West venues.

It will probably come as a surprise to nobody because the two No.1 riders from 2024, both the junior grade champion and the senior grade champion as well, are each well-placed to hang onto their rankings in 2025.

Defending junior champion Nixon Parkes, from Te Awamutu, comfortably won the 90-minute junior race at round one, finishing ahead of Eketahuna’s Sheldon Brown and Rotorua’s Hadlee Fowler, and Parkes then repeated the dose at round two a couple of days later, this time leading Brown and Masterton’s Harvey Williams past the chequered flag.

It was a little bit tighter in the senior grade, with defending champion Callum Dudson, from Rotorua, winning the three-hour senior race at round one by nearly three minutes from Taupo’s three-time former national cross-country champion Brad Groombridge, with Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj claiming third overall.

The finishing order was reversed at round two a couple of days later, with Groombridge beating Dudson to the chequered flag by two minutes and five seconds, while Basalaj again rounded out the podium.

This means Groombridge and Dudson are equal first in the early running for senior glory, with Basalaj third in the standings, and they head to Gore this week with plenty to fight for.

Meanwhile, the battle for senior women’s honours is shaping as a two-rider tussle between Stratford’s Megan Collins and Auckland’s Charlotte Russ, while best of the veteran grade riders so far are Otorohanga’s Trevor De Malmanche (35-44 years), Palmerston North brothers Mark and Jason Amey, with an equal share of the lead in the 45-54 years’ division, and Whanganui’s Danny Willemsen (over 55 years class).

In the junior grade, Parkes is the obvious favourite for overall and four-stroke over-200cc class honours, with Fowler leading the two-stroke over-85cc class; Waitoa’s Chad McGovern leads the under-85cc class and Rotorua’s Grace Fowler tops the junior women’s standings.

Motorcycling New Zealand cross-country co-commissioner Paul Whibley, who shares those responsibilities with Manawatu’s Claire Clare, said the chase for titles will go down to the wire and nobody should take anything for granted.

The farmland venue at Gore will be the same for both Thursday and Saturday,” said Whibley. “However, on Saturday, the course will run in the reverse direction, so uphills become downhills and so on, which should make things quite interesting. A little rain is expected this week too, so dust should not be a problem for the riders.

“By having two races separated by only a day in the North Island and then the same format for the two South Island rounds, it has helped to reduce travel costs for the competitors, who have to make only one trip north and one trip south to contest the full series,” said Whibley.

“Every round counted towards series points this season, instead of having a ‘discard’ round like we did last year, but a day between races gives riders time to recover and prepare their bikes.

“Riders need to be fast and also show consistency, but they may also need a little bit of luck as well. Each round features a three-hour race for the seniors and a 90-minute race for the juniors.”

In addition to Yamaha Motor New Zealand, the series is supported by Forbes & Davies, Arai helmets, USWE, BS Battery, Blur goggles, O’Neal apparel, Forma boots, Metzeler tyres, Motomuck (distributors of bike, motorcycle, car and marine cleaning products) and Stux NZ Gloves.

2025 Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals calendar:

Round one, Friday, January 31, at Rewa, Waituna West;

Round two, Sunday, February 2, at Rewa, Waituna West;

Round three, Thursday, March 20, Gore;

Round four, Saturday, March 22, Gore.

