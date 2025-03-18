THE COMMODORES Announce Greatest Hits New Zealand Tour
The Commodores return to New Zealand for the first time since 1977 for their Greatest Hits Tour
The Commodores have sold over 75 million records worldwide and are one of the greatest Motown and R&B / Funk artists of all time! Their Greatest Hits Tour will include all their ‘old school’ Classics including Easy, Nightshift, Three Times a Lady, Brick House, Lady (You Bring Me Up), Sail On and many more
Legends and Icons for five decades, The Commodores remain a force in the industry and are still grooving after all these years. Their shows are full of energy as they continue to entertain audiences
THE COMMODORES 2025 New Zealand Tour Dates
Monday 20th October AUCKLAND, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
Tuesday 21st October WELLINGTON, St. James Theatre
Wednesday 22nd October CHRISTCHUCH, James Hay Theatre