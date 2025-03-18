Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
THE COMMODORES Announce Greatest Hits New Zealand Tour

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 6:16 pm
Press Release: COMMODORES

The Commodores return to New Zealand for the first time since 1977 for their Greatest Hits Tour

The Commodores have sold over 75 million records worldwide and are one of the greatest Motown and R&B / Funk artists of all time! Their Greatest Hits Tour will include all their ‘old school’ Classics including Easy, Nightshift, Three Times a Lady, Brick House, Lady (You Bring Me Up), Sail On and many more

Legends and Icons for five decades, The Commodores remain a force in the industry and are still grooving after all these years. Their shows are full of energy as they continue to entertain audiences

THE COMMODORES 2025 New Zealand Tour Dates

Monday 20th October AUCKLAND, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

Tuesday 21st October WELLINGTON, St. James Theatre

Wednesday 22nd October CHRISTCHUCH, James Hay Theatre

