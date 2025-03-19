Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Love Dracula’s? Bloody Good News! Two More Wellington Shows Rise From The Grave After Wickedly-High Demand

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Newman Entertainment

Wellington, sharpen your fangs, Dracula’s is coming back for more this July and demand is through the roof.

After tickets to the first two shows of Dracula’s 2025 Wellington tour at the St James Theatre have been almost completely devoured, two more performances have been unleashed on the capital.

The newly added shows are on Thursday 10 July and Saturday 12 July and tickets are on sale this Friday 21 March at draculas.co.nz

In 2023, Wellingtonians snapped up every last seat. This year? They’re at it again. The first two shows released are almost sold out and these new ones won’t last long. No need to sell your soul for a ticket anymore though, just get in quick before they disappear faster than a vampire at sunrise.

Following their sold-out 2023 debut tour of New Zealand, Australia’s cult-favourite vaudevillian variety show Dracula’s returns to Aoteaora with a completely new performance, Sanctuary, a wild, adults-only spectacle packed with jaw-dropping acrobatics, powerhouse vocals and comedy so wicked it should be illegal.

Expect a high-voltage mash-up of music, mischief and mayhem featuring fiery tributes to Guns N’ Roses, Elton John and No Doubt, with an encore promised for those who scream the loudest.

Dracula’s steward and Newman Entertainment CEO Luke Newman says the response has been overwhelming:

“Dracula’s has sunk its teeth into Wellington and it’s clear they want more. Our first shows are nearly sold out, so if you want in, move fast. You don’t want to be the one left lurking in the dark."

Dracula’s 2025 New Zealand Tour Dates

Auckland - The Civic: 26, 27 & 28 June
Rotorua - Sir Howard Morrison Centre: 4, 5 & 6 July
Wellington - St James Theatre: 10, 11 & 12 July (2pm & 7:30pm)
Palmerston North - The Regent on Broadway: 17, 18 & 19 July (2pm & 7:30pm)
Christchurch - Isaac Theatre Royal: 24, 25 & 26 July
Invercargill - The Civic: 1 & 2 August
New Plymouth - TSB Showplace: 7, 8 & 9 August (2pm & 7:30pm)

Get your tickets before they vanish at draculas.co.nz

