Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Draw Confirmed For OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The draw for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2025 and OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2025 – Qualifying, have been confirmed today at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa.

Qualifying kicks off in the Cook Islands next month, on April 26, with Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and American Samoa competing to determine who will advance to the championship later this year in Samoa in August.

(Photo/Supplied)

Whoever does advance from qualifying will join Group B, alongside defending champions New Zealand, Tonga and the Solomon Islands.

Group A will feature hosts Samoa, New Caledonia, Fiji and Tahiti.

Not only is the trophy on the line in Samoa but also two places at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ 2026, with the two finalists advancing to the tournament in Morocco next year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 