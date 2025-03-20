Draw Confirmed For OFC U-16 Women's Championship 2025

The draw for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2025 and OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2025 – Qualifying, have been confirmed today at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa.

Qualifying kicks off in the Cook Islands next month, on April 26, with Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and American Samoa competing to determine who will advance to the championship later this year in Samoa in August.

Whoever does advance from qualifying will join Group B, alongside defending champions New Zealand, Tonga and the Solomon Islands.

Group A will feature hosts Samoa, New Caledonia, Fiji and Tahiti.

Not only is the trophy on the line in Samoa but also two places at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ 2026, with the two finalists advancing to the tournament in Morocco next year.

