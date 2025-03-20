Porsche Club Of New Zealand Celebrates Historic 50th Anniversary With Grand Napier Parade

The Porsche Club of New Zealand is set to mark a significant milestone this week as it celebrates its golden jubilee with an extraordinary four-day gathering in Napier from March 19-23, 2025. The celebration will bring together approximately 120 Porsche vehicles and 250 enthusiasts from across the country, creating the largest assembly of Porsche automobiles ever seen in Hawke's Bay. The event will feature Porsche Ambassador and motorsport legend Mark Webber alongside a special young guest fulfilling a Make-A-Wish experience.

Historic Milestone for New Zealand's Premier Porsche Community

The Porsche Club of New Zealand (Inc.) was formed in 1975 with the principal aim of drawing together and furthering friendships between Porsche owners and enthusiasts. Over five decades, it has grown to include 960 members nationwide and holds the distinction of being officially recognized as an Approved Club of Porsche AG – designated as Club 54 in the world by the Stuttgart headquarters.

"This golden anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring passion of our members and the timeless appeal of the Porsche marque," said Ash Powell, President of the Porsche Club of New Zealand.

"From our humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's recognized Porsche clubs, our focus has always remained on fostering camaraderie among enthusiasts and celebrating the engineering excellence that defines Porsche."

Comprehensive Four-Day Celebration in Art Deco Capital

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The festivities begin on Wednesday, March 19, when club members from across New Zealand will arrive in convoy for a traditional welcome Powhiri. This marks the start of the official Porsche Parade – a multi-day celebration that encompasses all aspects of Porsche culture and ownership.

The extensive program features:

Parade Highlights

A spectacular parade through Napier on Saturday, March 22, led by Mark Webber in a rare Porsche Carrera GT

Public display at the Napier Soundshell following the parade

Scenic drives showcasing Hawke's Bay's most picturesque routes

Motorsport-themed activities for driving enthusiasts

Formal and informal gatherings at premium local venues

"A Porsche Parade is the pinnacle celebration for our club members," explained Powell. "It's held over several days in a special location and celebrates all things Porsche. We've planned unique local experiences that showcase the beautiful Hawke's Bay region while bringing together Porsche enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience."

Distinguished Guests and Porsche Representatives

The event has attracted support from the highest levels of Porsche, demonstrating the significance of this milestone for the global Porsche community. Notable attendees include:

Mark Webber, Porsche Ambassador and former Formula 1 driver and FIA World Endurance Champion

Christoph Ridder, Global Community Manager, Porsche AG (from Zuffenhausen, Germany)

Regina Chua, Experimental Marketing Manager, Porsche Asia Pacific (from Singapore)

Representatives from all four Official Porsche Centres in New Zealand

On Friday evening, parade attendees will enjoy a special Motorsport-themed dinner featuring an interview session with Mark Webber conducted by renowned motorsport commentator Greg Rust.

Making Dreams Come True: The Make-A-Wish Connection

In a heartwarming addition to the celebrations, Porsche New Zealand has extended a special invitation to 11-year-old Oliver "Ollie" Elgar through its partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Ollie, a Hawke's Bay local living with Cystic Fibrosis, will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the special passenger in the lead car of the parade – the rare and coveted Carrera GT – driven by Mark Webber himself.

"In 2024, Porsche New Zealand proudly supported three wishes, contributing to Porsche's global goal of granting 356 dreams – a number inspired by our first model, the Porsche 356," said Greg Clarke, General Manager of Porsche New Zealand. "While Ollie's main wish for an All Blacks experience will be fulfilled later this year, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to offer him this extraordinary Porsche experience in his hometown."

Ollie will be accompanied by his family, including twin sister Maggie (11), older sister Lilie (16), and parents Kelly and Sam, who will also participate in the parade in Porsche vehicles.

Public Display and Community Celebration

Following Saturday's parade, the public is invited to join the celebration at the Napier Soundshell from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, where all participating Porsches will be on display.

The event will feature:

A comprehensive lineup showcasing the evolution of Porsche models

A La Marzocco café pop-up offering free coffee, celebrating their recent co-branded range with Porsche

Merchandise and activities for enthusiasts of all ages

An opportunity to meet and interact with Mark Webber

Industry-Wide Support

The 50th anniversary celebration is made possible through support from Porsche AG, Porsche New Zealand, and all four Official Porsche Centres in New Zealand:

Archibalds Porsche (Christchurch)

Continental Cars Porsche (Newmarket)

Giltrap Porsche (Grey Lynn)

Porsche Centre Wellington

The festivities will culminate in a formal Gala Dinner on Saturday evening at the War Memorial Centre, featuring addresses from Christoph Ridder of Porsche AG, Greg Clarke of Porsche New Zealand, and Porsche Club President Ashley Powell. On Sunday, participants will enjoy a farewell brunch before departing in convoy to their respective regions.

© Scoop Media

