Ringlets Announce Sophomore Album 'The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies)'

Ringlets (PHOTO CREDIT: Lea Taillefer)

Today, Ringlets announce details of their highly-anticipated sophomore album, The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies).

To be released on June 27th via Flying Nun Records and Leather Jacket Records, The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies) is the band's shimmering follow-up to their distinct eponymous debut in 2023 and a vibrant expression of their singular song craft.

Produced by Ringlets - Arabella Poulsen (bass & vocals), Arlo Grey (drums), László Reynolds (guitar & vocals) and Leith Towers (lead-vocalist) - in Auckland at The Lab alongside Michael Logie (The Mint Chicks) and mixed by Isaac Keating at Abbey Road Studios, The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies) conjures mystic visions; takes raucous, unkempt yet solely committed turns, twists, and tiptoes delicately between the absurd and the divine.

Lead single ‘Heavenly Wheel’ rumbles at a steady pace. World-weary sentiments freighted across vast landscapes of gnarled, crushing bass and guitar tones and the drums of Father Time’s atomic clock. Accompanying the track is a music video directed and produced by Joe Curtis; vocalist Leith Towers shares:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The song is about in-escapism—being trapped in the bed you've made for yourself. The video captures this concept through vignettes of endless and pointless tasks, ultimately suggesting that it's not so bad when you're in said bed together."

The celestial wheel is the oracle of time. Is the wheel fated to fall down forever and crash to the bottom? Or is it gaining speed to launch off a vast, heroic ramp to be propelled into the lofty firmament of the stars?

The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time For Walkies) is available for pre-order now on Transparent Green Vinyl or Exclusive "Flying Nun Black" Vinyl (limited to 100 copies).

PHOTO CREDIT: Joe Curtis

About Ringlets: Ragingly bright post-punk quartet Ringlets emerged from Aotearoa’s musical ether in 2021; carving out space with their distinct blend of delicate wit, grit and evident sonic technicality. With a highly durable, machine-tested rhythm section (Arabella Poulsen, Arlo Grey) and two of Auckland’s leading lyrical & melodic consultants (László Reynolds, Leith Towers), Ringlets have been fast-building a solid reputation.

Catching the eye of former Pitchfork editor Chris Ott, Autumn 2023 saw the band release their eponymous debut under Ott’s label Mutual Skies. Produced by De Stevens (Office Dog, Erny Belle) and the band themselves, the 10-track album is a riotous and tightly sporadic introduction to this exciting musical offering from Tāmaki Makaurau. Since then, the four-piece has been sharpening their toolkit with numerous performances across Aotearoa, supporting heavy-hitting internationals such as UK indie-rockers Sorry, and seminal punk force The Damned as well as stand-out festival performances at The Others Way, Nest Fest & Newtown Festival.

© Scoop Media

