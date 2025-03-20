Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tauranga’s Own Takes On The London Marathon For A Life-Changing Cause

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 9:58 pm
Press Release: Corban Buxton

Tauranga-born and bred, Corban Buxton is about to take his passion for running to the world stage, representing not only his hometown but also an incredible cause. On April 27th, Corban will lace up his running shoes for the TCS London Marathon, running in support of Willing & Abel—a remarkable charity that provides life-changing medical care to children in need.

This opportunity came about through a special connection right here in Tauranga. Willing & Abel’s founder, Abi Estelle, now based in the Bay of Plenty, has given Corban the chance to represent the charity on the world stage. Having already completed the Auckland Marathon, this young athlete is ready to push his limits once again—this time, with a mission bigger than himself.

Running for More Than Just the Finish Line

Willing & Abel steps in where other charities can’t, providing specialist medical care for children with complex conditions and ensuring that those in remote or impoverished areas have access to the treatment they desperately need. Corban’s run will not only raise crucial funds but also awareness for this incredible cause.

“This isn’t just about running a marathon—it’s about making a difference. Knowing that every step I take is helping a child get the medical care they deserve keeps me going,” says Corban.

A Community Effort

The Sign Smith, where Corban works as a Production Designer, is backing his journey, and they invite the community to do the same. Donations and sponsorship will have a double impact—helping fund medical support for children while also covering Corban’s travel, accommodation, and race-day expenses.

For those who want to be part of the action, this is a unique opportunity to have your name or business represented in London! Various sponsorship opportunities are available, along with social media recognition, ensuring supporters get the visibility they deserve.

Join the Movement

Whether you’re a fellow runner, a local proud of seeing one of our own take on the world, a philanthropist looking for a cause with real impact, or an ex-Brit keen to support a Kiwi making waves in London—this is your chance to get involved.

Like, follow, and share Corban’s journey on social media, donate, or consider sponsoring his run. Every step he takes is a step toward changing a child’s life.

To donate or learn more about sponsorship, visit: Chasing Dreams & Changing Lives: Corban’s Run for a Cause  or contact enquiries@thesignsmith.co.nz .

Let’s get behind Corban and show the world what Tauranga is made of!

Willing & Abel: https://willingandabel.org.uk/

London Marathon: https://www.londonmarathonevents.co.uk/london-marathon

Give A Little Page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/chasing-dreams-and-changing-lives-corbans-run

The SIgn Smith: https://www.thesignsmith.co.nz/

Corbs on the Run: https://www.instagram.com/corbsontherun/

