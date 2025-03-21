Professor Bev Lawton ONZM Named 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Te Pou Whakarae O Aotearoa

From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders were selected by our independent Executive Judging Panel for their passion and dedication in making our country a better place.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa, says, “What gives you hope? For me, it’s people serving what might seem an impossible goal. It’s those who set out to improve the lot of others. It’s knowing that many choose action over anxiety, when hope seems lost. Tonight, we honour those who serve those ideals, who keep hope alive. When the light is dim, when the dark pervades, these are the people who lead the way. Often, these accomplishments go unnoticed because those that achieve them look for results, not recognition. But tonight, we celebrate them in the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.”

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa 2025

Professor Bev Lawton ONZM (Ngāti Porou) (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara)

Professor Bev Lawton ONZM (Ngāti Porou) is a pioneering force in women’s health in Aotearoa New Zealand. As the founder and director of Te Tātai Hauora o Hine (National Centre for Women’s Health Research Aotearoa), she has driven critical advancements in cervical cancer screening, maternal health, and indigenous health equity. Over the past year, her advocacy led to New Zealand’s historic shift to HPV self-testing as the primary method for cervical screening – making Aotearoa the first high-income country to do so. Working closely with kaumātua, Bev is a true champion for many communities – building strong relationships, ensuring research is relevant and innovative, with all her work grounded in community engagement.

Her ability to disseminate important information about women's health more broadly ensures the profile of women's health in Aotearoa is elevated, and she regularly contributes expert commentary to media, providing evidence, ideas, and opportunities for system transformation. Her research-informed policies and alliances continue to shape healthcare systems, tackle inequities and reduce preventable harm for wāhine Māori and all women across the motu.

The remarkable New Zealanders honoured as the 2025 Winners across seven Awards are:

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Matatahi o Te Tau 2025

Namulau‘ulu Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Namulau‘ulu Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele (Fogapoa, Leulumoega Tuai, Lefaga) is a globally recognised Samoan leader and software engineer from Cannons Creek, Porirua, forging new pathways to bridge the digital divide for Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Matapuputu o Te Tau 2025

Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Ngapuhi, Ngati Porou) is an outstanding artist and leader in Maori arts and education. At nearly eighty, her remarkable contributions to Maori arts span decades of pioneering work and advocacy.

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o Te Tau 2025

Emma Lewisham (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Emma Lewisham is Co-Founder and CEO of Emma Lewisham, a skincare company established in New Zealand in 2019. Renowned for delivering evidence-based skincare, uniting luxurious, high-performance, and natural formulations while leading the industry in sustainability.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau 2025

Deborah Manning ONZM (Otago Ōtākou) – Lawyer turned social entrepreneur, Deborah Manning ONZM is a trailblazer in sustainability and food security – transforming New Zealand’s food rescue landscape through her venture KiwiHarvest and the NZ Food Network.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau 2025

Subash Chandar K (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Subash Chandar K – known online as 'infinityplusone' – is a game-changing educator who has made a significant impact on students across Aotearoa, creating a popular YouTube channel that provides free, detailed tutorials covering NCEA mathematics.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau 2025

Lake Alice Survivors and Citizens Commission on Human Rights New Zealand (Across Aotearoa) – Over the last five decades, survivors of ill-treatment at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit – have bravely fought for justice, leading a historic case against New Zealand at the United Nations. With steadfast support from the Citizen's Commission of Human Rights (NZ), led by their director Mike Ferriss, they have brought long-awaited recognition to thousands.

The Fisher Funds New Zealand Legacy Award Te Pou Tūroa, first introduced last year, is now a permanent addition to the awards lineup, with Fisher Funds proudly coming on board as its inaugural sponsor. This award celebrates people whose lifetime contributions have left an enduring legacy, shaping the future of Aotearoa New Zealand and playing a vital role in defining the nation’s identity for generations to come.

The Fisher Funds New Zealand Legacy Award Te Pou Tūroa 2025

Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood are visionary philanthropists whose generosity has transformed healthcare, education, and community well-being in Wellington and beyond.

ABOUT KIWIBANK NEW ZEALANDER OF THE YEAR AWARDS:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

The most prestigious national award, honoring people for their outstanding impact and contribution to our country. With unwavering dedication and deep commitment, these remarkable people are those New Zealand is proud to call their own.

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

These game changers in their field have used their insight and passion to make a significant impact. In the spirit of Kiwi inventiveness and resourcefulness, they have created a better future for Aotearoa.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Nga Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

The communities who have shown the best of collective change, achieving outstanding impact together. A group of people whose achievements enhance the social, economic, cultural, or environmental prosperity of the community they serve.

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Matatahi o te Tau

The leaders of tomorrow, brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa. These people strive to improve themselves, their communities, and their nation.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

The people working towards a sustainable and thriving future for Aotearoa, making remarkable contributions to the wellbeing of our planet. They are actively engaged in initiatives that protect, restore, and regenerate the environment of Aotearoa and beyond.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Matapuputu o te Tau

Creating a legacy for tomorrow, these people have made a positive contribution to Aotearoa later in their life, following their careers in any service, sector or field. They are actively involved in making the world around them a better place.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

These people have made a positive difference in their corner of Aotearoa. They demonstrate selflessness and determination in their efforts to make a difference to their community – be it their local (geographical) community, or community of specific interest.

Fisher Funds New Zealand Legacy Award Te Pou Tūroa

These people have showcased a lifetime of remarkable contribution to Aotearoa. Through their dedicated mahi, they have significantly contributed to shaping a better future, driven by their unwavering determination and passion. Their efforts have not only left a mark on our nation, but have also played a pivotal role in defining New Zealand’s national identity.

