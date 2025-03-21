New Rock Outfit Sam Bartells & The Outsiders Release Debut Single ‘No Reason’

Image/Supplied

New Zealand contemporary rock artist SAM BARTELLS today releases monstrous new single ‘NO REASON’, with his brand new project SAM BARTELLS & THE OUSTIDERS, marking his exciting return to hard rock.

A highly versatile artist, Sam is also a well-known voice in the country music scene, but for now his focus is firmly set on Sam Bartells & The Outsiders, a fresh and growing organism as Sam handpicks talented musicians who suit the project and will be happy to tour and play shows into the future.

Bartells’ signature style and wide-ranging vocal prowess is naturally suited to his soulful, modern rock songs, and he’s thrilled to be back with this new rock collaboration with talented musicians and friends JP Carroll and Tim Skedden.

The song came into being after a long period of personal struggle, where Bartells was feeling disconnected and isolated from people. After stepping back and reflecting on his situation, Bartells experienced a re-birth of sorts, and feeling empowered to go with it, he seized the moment to create a whole new project.

Explains Sam: “I felt like I needed to find my own groove in the rock scene, and this song came to life when my good friend JP sent me one of his masterful riffs and I wrote lyrics to it and it all started from there. My friend Tim also writes similar riffs, and we were sitting on a bunch of songs so we decided to go into the studio with JP and start recording with a plan to do an EP in the future.”

‘No Reason’ was recorded at both Roundhead Studios and renowned Sound Engineer/ Producer Dave Rhodes studio in Whitianga, with Rhodes on producing and mixing duties.

Bartells continues to document his honest and heartfelt journey of self-redemption through his music, allowing his gritty lyrics to expose the fragility of human nature and the relatable struggle to maintain emotional stability through the ups and downs of life, brutal though they may be.

As such, his new project was bestowed a name that evoked the overall feeling he was experiencing at that time: The Outsiders. “That’s when I felt like I only had a few people who were in my life, like I was on the outside. I’m sure others know the feeling, so it feels like a really good fit”, he says.

‘No Reason’ is a revelatory song, and speaks to the moment when you suddenly take stock of your situation and come to the realisation that there’s nothing to lose, it’s time to get up and take on the world, no matter what, and that it’s now or never.

Says Sam: “For me, it was acknowledging the beast within and accepting it –working with what you are, and what you have. Pushing it to the very limit at the risk of losing it all is a very vulnerable but also empowering space to be in. It was about being on the edge and seeing things more clearly, and I realised that I love writing rock songs with these guys, and it was time to go for it. Take the risk and fight for my shot.”

