From Speculums To Self-testing—champion Of HPV Self-testing Wins Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year

Photo/Supplied

When was your last smear? Cervical screening has recently changed for the better! Speculum use in smear tests was nobody’s favourite experience—but thanks to Professor Bev Lawton (Ngāti Porou) and her team’s work, this screening has changed, and speculums no longer play an essential part.

The health researcher from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington has contributed to saving lives by spearheading the move towards HPV (human papilloma virus) self-testing—doing away with the experience of the cold speculum as part of their regular health screen. HPV is the virus responsible for causing cervical and other cancers.

Earlier this evening, Bev was announced 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, no small feat for a researcher who is simply intent on doing the mahi and making a difference.

“This win is such a privilege—not only for me personally, but it reflects the work of my team, the women, and many many others who have contributed to research, action, advocacy, and policy and programme changes through the work. It’s very important—it gives us a platform to move forward because there’s lots of essential work to be done, and to seek support for.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Congratulating Bev, Vice-Chancellor Nic Smith says, “It is wonderful to see Bev win this prestigious award, and it is a credit to her outstanding work and leadership over her career. Bev and her team’s talent for translating research into real-world impact is a fantastic example of the difference Te Herenga Waka and universities more generally make to our society.”

In both her careers as a GP and as a researcher, Bev has been working on behalf of the women of Aotearoa for decades. Since founding Te Tātai Hauora o Hine—National Centre for Women’s Health Research Aotearoa 20 years ago, the goal of Bev and those on her waka has been simple: the transformation of women’s health, and the reduction of health disparities for Māori. “We want to see healthy women, healthy babies, and healthy communities,” says Bev.

This goal has seen her drive research and campaigns that highlight the taonga of HPV vaccination, and more recently the adoption by Aotearoa of HPV self-testing as the gold standard of cervical screening. This simple, but better test, replaced cervical smears in primary care centres in September 2023.

“My team work hard to see research translated into real-world policy. This work is not always easy. But the university has supported myself and the team and the way we work towards our kaupapa, as they understand it gets results, and most importantly, is informed by our community,” says Bev.

Te Tātai Hauora o Hine are guided and inspired by a rōpū Kaumātua, a group of Māori elders and knowledge holders who support the group to achieve their goals within iwi Māori. “Supported by the kaumātua, each research project and programme has come from years of relationship building across iwi, hapū, health care providers, and champions.

“I was inspired by the vision and leadership of the late Dr Paratene Ngata to undertake and keep driving this mahi—and whanaungatanga has been central to this work that responds to, challenges, and informs necessary changes to existing systems,” says Bev.

As 2025 New Zealander of the Year, Bev will use her profile to increase the visibility of other aspects of healthcare that must be addressed, to prevent harm to women and children. This includes addressing uterine cancer, congenital syphilis, rheumatic heart disease, and preventable harm and death in childbirth.

“We need to eliminate cervical cancer,” adds Bev. “This is within reach—but it needs dedicated time and funding for it to happen. We hope to work more closely with government than ever before, to bring about an exciting, good news story in women’s health.”

