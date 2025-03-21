Love Their Game- Regional Sideline Behaviour Initiative Launches Across Auckland

An increase in poor sideline behaviour has seen a number of Auckland Regional Sport Organisations partner with Aktive to launch a collective initiative.

‘Love Their Game’ emphasises the importance of positive sideline support and its role in creating quality sport experiences for all involved, particularly young people. It brings together several Auckland Regional Sport Organisations including North Harbour Rugby Union, Counties Manukau Rugby Union, Auckland Rugby Union, Netball Northern Zone, Northern Region Football (NRF), Auckland Basketball Services, Tennis Northern and Auckland Water Polo. Collectively, this group reaches more than 100,000 participants.

The initiative is also supported by a number of Love Their Game Ambassadors including rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe; New Zealand basketball player Corey Webster; and One New Zealand Warriors player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Aktive Chief Executive Jennah Wootten explains the significance of the initiative and bringing organisations together with consistent messaging to amplify the efforts.

“Aucklanders are hugely passionate about sport but sometimes this has unintended consequences, often to the detriment of our young people,” says Ms Wootten. “We need to harness this passion in the right way, so everyone involved has a positive experience.

“Love Their Game serves as a reminder to everyone, no matter what sport, to respect that the game belongs to those playing, refereeing, coaching and managing, and not those on the sideline.”

Ms Wootten adds: “We know these challenges aren’t just being felt by one or two sports. We also know that many families participate across different codes. That’s why it was a no brainer for Aktive and Regional Sports Organisations to partner to bring this initiative to life, with consistent messages across codes and across Auckland.”

Laura Menzies, Chief Executive Officer, NRF says: “The whole NRF team is behind Love Their Game – it’s important we support people in football and all sports, leading with the right attitude and are out there setting and keeping standards for others. People need to feel safe to have a great experience and grow a lifelong love of sport - Love Their Game is engaging and practical, we’re looking forward to working with Aktive to share it with our members.”

Rugby referee and Love Their Game Ambassador, Ben O’Keeffe adds: “Love Their Game is about turning good feelings into good behaviours and ensuring we’re all doing our bit to support our young people’s growth, belonging and future through sport and physical activity.”

Love Their Game reinforces positive sideline behaviour messages that participating sport organisations can tailor for their sport and roll out across their respective competitions and tournaments. It is further supported with social media messaging, workforce development opportunities and content inclusion on Kiwi coaching app CoachMate which has been developed to empower and educate the grassroots sporting community through world class coaching content, modern micro-learning resources and team management tools.

Ms Wootten says: “Typically coaches, managers and referees are volunteers and poor sideline behaviour can stop them wanting to be involved. We know that volunteers are the backbone of community sport, and we need to support them and make them feel valued and appreciated.

“We also know that Regional Sport Organisations and sport clubs across Auckland continuously work hard to offer quality sport experiences for their members. By working together, we can raise awareness and understanding of how adults can help make sporta more enjoyable experience for everyone. Ultimately, we all want to support our volunteers and ensure our young people enjoy themselves and develop a lifelong love of sport.”

