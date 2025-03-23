14 Year Old Auckland Pianist Wins The 57th National Concerto Competition

Shan Liu / Supplied

Year 10 Westlake Boys High School student Shan Liu of Auckland, was last night announced as the winner of the 57th National Concerto Competition after a stunning performance of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1.

This prestigious title, which has helped launch the careers of many of New Zealand’s most acclaimed musicians - Michael Houston, Amalia Hall, Ashley Brown, Hamish McKeich etc - sits comfortably at the top of a long list of exceptional competition and performance achievements by this outstanding young musician. Shan is already well on the way to establishing a formidable reputation on local and international stages. (see bio below for details).

Joining Shan In this year’s hotly contested finale were New Zealand School of Music student, Wellington based pianist Otis Prescott-Mason and Henry Meng, a current piano and composition student at the University of Auckland’s School of Music.

NCC 2025 finalists / Supplied

Each young artist performed their chosen piano concerto with the full Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro James Judd.

The adjudicators in charge of this year's piano event were acclaimed pianists and pedagogues Rachel Fuller, Professional Teaching Fellow at the University of Auckland and Timothy Young, Head of Piano at the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne. The trans-Tasman judging panel had the challenging task of moderating the entire competition, which began in late 2024 with semi-final rounds also hosted in Christchurch.

The final placings for this year’s competition are:

1st Shan Liu of Auckland

2nd Henry Meng of Auckland

3rd Otis Prescott-Mason of Wellington.

About the winner:

Shan Liu (Auckland) Piano Concerto No. 1 Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

At just 14-years and studying Year 10 at Westlake Boys High School, Shan is rapidly emerging as a talent of international standing, thanks to the guidance of renowned educator Stephen De Pledge.

Recent competition appearances have resulted in remarkable victories including the Grand Jury Prize at the 8th Macao International Piano Competition, the Grand Gold Prize at the Pacific Rim International Music Competition, and the Gold Award at the GOCAA (Global Outstanding Chinese Artists Association) New York International Music Competition. Shan also achieved First Place at César Franck International Piano Competition in Belgium, the Kings Peak International Music Competition in the USA, and the International Piano Competition for Young Musicians in The Netherlands. In 2024, he became the first New Zealand pianist invited to the prestigious Morningside Bridge Music Program (MMB) at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

Shan’s performance engagements have seen him perform with many of New Zealand’s leading orchestras, including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, NZSO National Youth Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonia, Manukau Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Symphony Orchestra, Bay of Plenty Symphonia, St. Matthews Chamber Orchestra, and Orchestra Auckland.

About the competition:

The National Concerto Competition is run by the National Concerto Competition Trust, with the support of the executive and administration team at the Christchurch Civic Music Council. This event has survived for 57 years thanks to the support of sponsors, funding organisations and some private donors.

In recent years, costs for running the competition have sky-rocketed, with the annual budget now in the vicinity of $140,000 per year. The National Concerto Competition Trust have established a Give a Little Page to enable music supporters throughout New Zealand to donate and help ensure this event continues to nurture our country’s emerging musical talent into the future.

https://givealittle.co.nz/org/national-concerto-competition-trust

All donations over $5.00 are tax deductible.

