Wine Country Quilts 2025 Set To Stitch Together Art, Community And Creativity

One of the country’s most vibrant quilt exhibitions is returning to Hastings this March, with Wine Country Quilts 2025 taking centre stage at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre from 28 to 30 March 2025.

Quilt made by schoolchildren at previous exhibitions (Photo/Supplied)

Bringing together stunning works from quilters across the North Island’s east coast, from East Cape to Wairarapa, the three-day event is set to celebrate the artistry, craftsmanship, and community spirit that define the world of quilting.

This year’s exhibition includes a special focus on young makers, with students from three local schools invited to try their hand at quilt-making during the event. Using sewing machines provided by Janome, the children will collaboratively sew quilt tops based on traditional designs. Completed by Wine Country Quilts committee members, the finished quilts will then be donated to local charities—chosen by the students themselves.

“This initiative not only introduces tamariki to the art of quilting, but also nurtures generosity and community spirit,” says Neddie Clark, president of Wine Country Quilts Committee.

Visitors can look forward to:

Exhibition: Discover an exquisite collection of quilts, each telling a unique story through intricate patterns, textures, and colours.

Walk and Talk: Engage with expert quilters who will explain techniques and materials and answer questions relating to some of the exhibition quilts.

Marketplace: Shop for high-quality fabrics, tools, and quilting accessories from a selection of merchants.

Raffle: Don’t miss the chance to win one of three fantastic prizes for just $5.00 for 3 entries. Prizes include a stunning quilt made by committee members, a Janome overlocker, and a basket brimming with Easter treats!

Admission Details:

General admission: $8.00

Children under 12: Free

Secondary students: Gold coin donation

Event Details:

Dates: 28–30 March 2025 Friday & Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm

Location: Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre, 101 Hastings St., Hastings.

Tickets: Door sales only.

Whether you're a seasoned quilter or simply curious, Wine Country Quilts 2025 offers something for everyone—a chance to celebrate creativity, community, and the enduring beauty of a handcrafted quilt.

© Scoop Media

