Cross-country Series Sees Return Of The Champions

Former New Zealand cross-country champion Brad Groombridge (Kawasaki), back on top of the sport he had so dominated in recent past years. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com / Supplied.

Former champions have been returned to the top of the sport after the fourth and final round of the 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals.

The four-round Yamaha-sponsored series wrapped up near Gore with two thrilling back-to-back races, rounds three and four, on Thursday and then two days later (on Saturday) and, for both the junior and senior silverware, it will be familiar names being sent off to the trophy engravers this week.

The series kicked off with rounds one and two on separate farmland properties at Waituna West, near Rewa, in late January and early February, with Te Awamutu’s defending junior champion Nixon Parkes dominating both days to take a commanding lead, while Rotorua’s defending senior champion Callum Dudson and Taupo’s multi-time former senior champion Brad Groombridge shared honours in the senior ranks.

Though seemingly cut and dried at these opening rounds in the North Island, all riders headed to the South Island phase in Gore last week with everything still to fight for.

Te Awamutu rider Parkes comfortably won the 90-minute junior race on Thursday at Gore, finishing ahead of Masterton’s Harvey Williams and Eketahuna’s Sheldon Brown, while the finishing order was changed slightly at round four on Saturday, with Parkes again dominating, but this time Brown finished runner-up, while Mosgiel’s Nick Guthrie nipped in to claim third overall on the day.

When the final points were added up, an unbeaten run of four wins this season easily enabled Parkes to claim the title outright again in 2025, just as he had twice previously, in 2023 and 2024, making it three junior national title wins in a row.

It was a little bit tighter in the senior grade, although by winning both rounds three and four at Gore at the weekend, three-time former New Zealand Cross-country Champion Groombridge had built a telling points advantage over 2024 champion Dudson, who twice had to accept runner-up position, following a tense and thrilling see-saw battle between the two men, while Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj claimed third overall at both rounds three and four.

The final points tally-up gave Groombridge – who had previously won this title on three consecutive seasons, in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – the senior honours overall for 2025, now making it a remarkable fourth time he’s won this premier crown.

“I had been out of the sport a couple of years with injuries” explained the 34-year-old Groombridge afterwards.

“I had a complete shoulder reconstruction and then the COVID-19 and various other things kept me away from the sport too, but I’m obviously back now,” he laughed.

Meanwhile, the battle for senior women’s honours saw Stratford’s Megan Collins press home her points advantage, winning her first national crown on Saturday, while best of the veteran grade riders this year were Otorohanga’s Trevor De Malmanche (35-44 years), Palmerston North brothers Mark and Jason Amey (45-54 years’ division) and Whanganui’s Danny Willemsen (over 55 years).

Waitoa’s Chad McGovern won the under-85cc class this season and Rotorua’s Grace Fowler topped the junior women’s standings.

Motorcycling New Zealand cross-country co-commissioner Paul Whibley, who shares those responsibilities with Manawatu’s Claire Clare, said the weekend again produced the “highest calibre” of racing.

“It was a great finale to the series,” said Whibley. “The host club did a marvellous job of creating the tracks and it was flowing in some places, with massive hills and open spaces too, giving riders plenty to enjoy, while also offering a superb challenge.

“In addition, the racing was intense, especially up front in the senior race with Brad and Callum really showing their talents.”

As well as Yamaha Motor New Zealand, the series is supported by Forbes & Davies, Arai helmets, USWE, BS Battery, Blur goggles, O’Neal apparel, Forma boots, Metzeler tyres, Motomuck (distributors of bike, motorcycle, car and marine cleaning products) and Stux NZ Gloves.

2025 Yamaha New Zealand Cross-country Nationals calendar:

Round one, Friday, January 31, at Rewa, Waituna West;

Round two, Sunday, February 2, at Rewa, Waituna West;

Round three, Thursday, March 20, Gore;

Round four, Saturday, March 22, Gore.

