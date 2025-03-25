James May Brings Landmark Live Theatre Show To Aotearoa This August

James May will premiere a landmark live theatre show in New Zealand, bringing to life the stories of the extraordinary explorers who traversed the deserts, scaled the mountains, sailed into the unknown. The live show combines theatrical techniques and James’ charismatic storytelling to create an evening of compelling intellectual entertainment.

From Ice Age migrations to space travel, the stories of famous, infamous and unknown explorers will come to life in a theatric style, presented by British television presenter and award-winning journalist James May. James May is best known as a co-presenter of the motoring programs Top Gear and The Grand Tour, and as the host of the Our Man in… TV series.

Few endeavors have captured the imagination and spirit of humanity as profoundly as exploration. Audiences will embark on an awe-inspiring journey through time and space. They will discover the stories of those who risked (and sometimes gave) everything, driven by insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for discovery, pushing back the boundaries of the unexplored regions of the world, and now, the universe.

Live on stage, James May will unravel the breathtaking tales of humankind from the earliest wanderings of ancient hunter-gatherers to the intrepid, often obsessive explorers, among them Lief Ericson, John Cabot, James Cook’s navigator Tupaia, Stanley and Livingstone, Gertrude Bell, through to the moon walkers, space exploration and the seemingly impossible challenges of interplanetary and intergalactic travel.

Please note: Explorers: The Age of Discovery has no connection to James May’s Great Explorers, a TV series broadcast on the UK’s Channel 5.

Promoter Presale: Tue 25 Mar, 10am > Fri 28 Mar 9am (local times)

GP On Sale: Fri 28 Mar, 10am (local times)

Tickets from Lateralevents.com

Tour Schedule

DATE CITY VENUE Tuesday, 29 July 2025 Perth Riverside Theatre Thursday, 31 July 2025 Adelaide AEC Theatre Saturday, 2 August 2025 Canberra Llewellyn Hall Tuesday, 5 August 2025 Melbourne MCEC Thursday, 7 August 2025 Brisbane City Hall Sunday, 10 August 2025 Hobart Federation Hall Wednesday, 13 August 2025 Auckland KTK Theatre Friday, 15 August 2025 Wellington Opera House Wednesday, 20 August 2025 Sydney State Theatre Friday, 22 August 2025 Singapore Capitol Theatre Saturday, 23 August 2025 Singapore Capitol Theatre

Who is James May?

James needs very little introduction and is an immensely popular figure on British TV as well as having had huge success around the globe. His solo exploits are what he is most proud of and include the Our Man in travelogues to Japan, Italy & India for Amazon Prime Video and James May’s Toy Stories, Man Lab and the Reassembler for the BBC. He has also taken on the challenge of learning to cook and Oh Cook shares this journey both on screen and in book format. Little needs to be said about his contributions to the Grand Tour and Top Gear, both have massed and astronomical following and are well loved all over the world.

James is also a very successful writer of both books and columns and has a keen interest in cars that are either very posh or very basic and has a passion for motorbikes and aeroplanes

TV Programs include:

• James May's Great Explorers (Since 2025)

• The Grand Tour (2016 – 2024)

• Top Gear (2002 – 2022)

• James May: Our Man in... (2020 – 2024)

• James May & The Dull Men's Club (Since 2024)

• James May: Oh Cook! (2020 – 2023)

• James May's Cars of the People (2014 – 2016)

• James May's Toy Stories (2009 – 2014)

• James May: The Reassembler (Since 2016)

• James May's Man Lab (2010 – 2013)

• Oz and James's Big Wine Adventure (2006 – 2007)

• Oz and James Drink to Britain (2009)

• James May at the Edge of Space (2009)

• James May's 20th Century (2007)

• James May's Top Toys (2005)

• James May on the Moon (2009)

• James May's Things You Need to Know... (2011 – 2012)

• Building Cars Live (Since 2015)

• James May's Big Trouble in Model Britain (Since 2019)

• James May's Big Ideas (2008)

• James May's Build a Car in 24 Hours (2018)

• James May Drinks to Britain (2011)

• Driven (1998)

Books include:

• James May's Lego House - 2010

• The Reassembler - 2017

• Oh Cook! 60 Easy Recipes that Any Idiot Can Make - 2020

• Carbolics: A Personal Motoring Disinfectant - 2022

• Marvellous Vehicles (Little Experts) - 2023

• How to Land an A330 Airbus: And Other Vital Skills for the Modern Man - 2010 • Oz and James's Big Wine Adventure - 2006

• Notes from the Hard S (Ted Smart) - 2007

• Remarks on Bishop Hopkins' Letter on the Bible View of Slavery - 2015 • Notes from the Hard Shoulder - 2007

• James May's Toy Stories - 2009

• Car Fever - 2009

• May on Motors - 2006

• James May's Man Lab: The Book of Usefulness - 2011

• James May's Magnificent Machines - 2007

• James May's 20th century - 2007

• Toy Stories Airfix - 2010

• May on Board - 2011

• The Grand Tour A-Z of the Car: Everything You Wanted to Know about Cars and Some Things You Probably Didn't - 2018

• Toy Scalextric Handbook - 2010

