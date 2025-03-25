Korito Technical Matrix Now Part Of National Series

Taranaki’s Sam Parker (Husqvarna TE300), in winning form on the tricky course near Egmont Village last season. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com (Photo/Supplied)

The annual Korito Technical Matrix event in Taranaki will run again for an eighth year this coming weekend, only this time it’s part of a two-day spectacular and also now an integral segment of a major national series.

With the popular Korito Technical Matrix (KTM) now elevated to an even higher status, this could be seen as recognition for the superb job that’s been done by Taranaki enduro legend and event organiser Dougy Herbert and his valiant team of volunteers over the past few years, with them turning this novel cross-pollination of dirt bike codes into a must-see and must-do event.

The KTM will be recognised this year also as the first phase of round one of seven in the New Zealand Hard Enduro Nationals, a competition that will feature racing in both the North and South Islands and finally wrap up near Wellington in November. Saturday is the dubbed the Korito Technical Matrix and Sunday’s phase is the labelled the Urenui Back Basin Hard Enduro.

Riders will accumulate points over both days and, when added together, these will provide an overall result for round one of the New Zealand Hard Enduro Nationals.

This weekend’s series opener is expected to draw the cream of the crop from across a diverse range of motorcycling codes and the riders will all bring something special to the popular event with many opting to ride trials bikes – giving them an advantage over the tricky arena-style obstacles – or motocross and cross-country bikes, which will offer a speed advantage in the more open and flowing sections.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The first day of competition is set for the Herbert family’s farmland property on Herbert Road, just off Korito Road, about 15 kilometres south-west of New Plymouth, while day two will be at rugged land on 700 Kaipikari Road, in upper Urenui, just north of New Plymouth.

Tough, moderate or just a little bit easier, the actual course options were entirely up to the individuals and, although riders will be classified as Gold, Silver or Bronze grade, it really only matters what lap time could be achieved by each individual competitor.

The tricky part is deciding on the risk-versus-reward factor, whether to take the easier-but-longer route or to take the much shorter but incredibly more difficult pathway and riders, regardless of their actual ability, can decide the best route for themselves.

The four-lap race on Saturday will surely sort the boys from the men and the girls from the women, the chequered flag going out when the first Gold grade rider has completed four laps.

Each lap will be divided into two timed sections – the cross-country loop and The Matrix, a short arenacross-style extreme enduro prologue course that could also be described as being quite similar to a typical trials section.

“Every year the Korito Technical Matrix has gotten bigger and bigger,” said organiser Dougy Herbert.

“This year will be the best edition ever and for all grades, not just for the Gold grade riders. Every rider will find themselves out of their comfort zone.

“This is what is popularly known as a ‘Type Two Fun Event’ – while racing it you really wonder why you are doing it, but when it’s all over you feel great elation for having survived it.”

Sunday’s racing at Urenui will be run more like a No Way In Hell extreme enduro and it will be the first time in 25 years that this venue has been used for such an event, although “some of the older riders do still have fond and/or fearful memories of it”.

The weekend is sponsored by Johnston's Moto of Inglewood, Egmont Industrial Supplies, Hunger Contracting, USWE, New Plymouth Underwater, Power Farming, Taranaki Mix (concrete supplier), Vision Subsea, Rooster Inc, Sharp Sheet Metal, Tu Bliss Nitro Mousse, Hirepool, EVS, Gaerne boots, O’Neal apparel, Oakley goggles, Motul oils, Leatt, Ndub graphics and Place Folklore.

© Scoop Media

