Call For A Fair Course On Global Shipping Energy Transition

By Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Solomon Islands

The ocean has always been central to the life and prosperity of the Solomon Islands, serving as our highway for sustenance, connection, and trade. Our traditions have taught us to respect the sea and navigate in harmony with its rhythms.

However, our ocean is changing due to factors beyond our control. Rising tides, intensifying storms, and saltwater intrusion threaten our very existence. The shipping industry, vital for our access to essential goods, contributes to global warming by emitting growing greenhouse gas emissions. The consequences disproportionately affect vulnerable nations like ours in the Pacific Islands’ region.

The Solomon Islands, along with our allies in the 6PAC+ alliance, have long advocated for a solution.

We recognize that finding a solution requires a collective vision, global cooperation and commitments at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). While we stand firm on the need for effective measures to drive a transition to zero emissions, we understand that the path forward will involve careful consideration.

Our priority remains the adoption of a strong and predictable economic measure, such as a universal mandatory levy on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. Such a fixed contribution can provide the essential certainty needed to incentivize the significant investments in zero and near-zero emission fuels and efficiency measures.

We believe it is crucial that revenues generated from a maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism are used to support an effective just and equitable transition, addressing the needs of vulnerable countries like SIDS and LDCs, including enabling our shipping energytransitionandaddressingdisproportionatenegativeimpacts. Ifthemost vulnerable are left behind, the agreed strategy will not be fulfilled, and greenhouse gas emissions will continue.

We must remain vigilant against any delays that could weaken the ambition of commitments and postpone meaningful action. As the urgency of the climate crisis demands, we must strive for timely progress on adopting effective mid-term measures at the IMO.

As I have stated before, the Solomon Islands strives for self-reliance. Our call for action on shipping emissions is not about aid; it is about ensuring fairness and accountability.

We will continue to advocate for:

a meaningful carbon levy that compels the shipping industry towards real change and drive a transition to zero shipping emissions.

a fair mechanism allowing SIDS and LDCs to build a clean shipping future and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

progress without undue delays, recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for concrete action.

The Solomon Islands is committed to finding a path forward that ensures a sustainable future for our people and our ocean. We believe that through constructive dialogue and a focus on equitable solutions, we can navigate these rough waters together and achieve a just transition for all. Waiting is not an option, as the costs of inaction are far too great. We must act now to ensure the ocean remains our pathway forward, not the reason we are left behind.

