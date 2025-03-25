When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going

Stratford’s Wyatt Swan (Yamaha YZ125X), in action during the Korito Technical Matrix event in Taranaki last season. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

MARCH 25, 2025: The 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Hard Enduro Nationals kick off their annual series in Taranaki this weekend and it’s sure to be a stern test for all concerned.

Racing near Egmont Village on Saturday will be incorporated within the popular annual Korito Technical Matrix event, this previously stand-alone event included for the first time in this Motorcycling New Zealand series, with day two on Sunday described as “something similar to a No Way In Hell extreme enduro”, to be held just up the road in Urenui.

This weekend’s racing – with equal points assigned to both days of action and then added together – will be the first round of seven in the 2025 Yamaha New Zealand Hard Enduro Nationals that will feature racing in both the North and South Islands and finally wrap up near Wellington in November.

Saturday is dubbed the Korito Technical Matrix and Sunday’s phase is labelled the Urenui Back Basin Hard Enduro.

This weekend’s series opener is expected to draw the cream of the crop from across a diverse range of motorcycling codes and the riders will all bring something special to the popular event with many opting to ride trials bikes – giving them an advantage over the tricky arena-style obstacles – or motocross and cross-country bikes, which will offer a speed advantage in the more open and flowing sections.

The first day of competition is set for the Herbert family's farmland property on Herbert Road, just off Korito Road, about 15 kilometres south-west of New Plymouth, while day two on Sunday will be at rugged land on 700 Kaipikari Road, in upper Urenui, just north of New Plymouth.

The racing will surely sort the boys from the men and the girls from the women and not for the faint-hearted.

Motorcycling New Zealand enduro commissioner Justin Stevenson said he was “excited to have seven rounds” on the calendar this season.

“It’s a good split too between the North Island and South Island and with two different locations used over the two days each time should make things interesting.”

Sunday’s racing at Urenui will be the first time in 25 years that this venue has been used for such an event, although “some of the older riders do still have fond and/or fearful memories of it”.

Round two is set for Central Otago on the weekend of April 19-21. Only six of the seven rounds will be counted, with riders expected to discard points from their worst result.

The weekend is sponsored by Yamaha Motor New Zealand, Johnston's Motorcycling New Zealand, Moto of Inglewood, Egmont Industrial Supplies, Hunger Contracting, USWE, New Plymouth Underwater, Power Farming, Taranaki Mix (concrete supplier), Vision Subsea, Rooster Inc, Sharp Sheet Metal, Tu Bliss Nitro Mousse, Hirepool, EVS, Gaerne boots, O’Neal apparel, Oakley goggles, Motul oils, Leatt, Ndub graphics, Kiwi Rider magazine, Silver-Bullet, Best Build Construction, Macaulay Metals and Mitas tyres.

2025 Yamaha New Zealand Hard Enduro Nationals calendar:

Round 1: Taranaki, March 20-30;

Round 2: Central Otago, April 19-21;

Round 3: Canterbury, May 10-11;

Round 4: Northland, July 19-20;

Round 5: Wellington, September 27-28;

Round 6: Canterbury, November 15-16;

Round 7: Wellington, November 30.

